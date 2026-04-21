Upsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter

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Upsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter

About this event

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Anchored In Sisterhood and Love: 2026 UEO Annual Retreat

1000 Hilltop Cir

Baltimore, MD 21250, USA

Add a donation for Upsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter

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Early Bird Retreat Ticket
$35
Available until Jun 30

Registration includes a continental breakfast and a hot lunch buffet. Throughout the retreat, Sorors will engage in leadership development, a Members-at-Large forum, and meaningful conversations centered on strategic planning and strengthening sisterly relations all anchored in love, connection, and collective growth.


Please note that all tickets are non-refundable. Ticket sales will close on June 30, 2026.

Retreat Ticket
$45

Registration includes a continental breakfast and a hot lunch buffet. Throughout the retreat, Sorors will engage in leadership development, a Members-at-Large forum, and meaningful conversations centered on strategic planning and strengthening sisterly relations all anchored in love, connection, and collective growth.


Please note that all tickets are non-refundable. Ticket sales will close on June 30, 2026.

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