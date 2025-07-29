Blue Water Foundation

Anchors & Attitude: Blue Water Foundation Volunteer Appreciation Party

1 Seawall Dr

Berkeley, CA 94710, USA

🎟️ General Admission + Dinner + Entertainment
$35

That’s right—you’re not just getting in the door.


Your ticket covers a street taco feast by Pop Ups Unlimited, live drag show performances by the Imperial Council of SF, a chance to win raffle prizes, and a night full of glam, gratitude, and good vibes at the Berkeley Yacht Club!

🌊 Sail-It-Forward Ticket
$35

Purchase this special general admission pass to sponsor a Camp Sweeney youth.


Your gift gives them a seat at the table and a night to remember!

Pay As You Can (Option 1)
$30

We want everyone to feel welcome at our Volunteer Appreciation Party. If the $35 ticket is out of reach, please choose the amount that works best for you — anywhere between $5 and $30. Please select the appropriate Ticket Rate on the Menu.


Your presence matters most, and every contribution helps support the celebration. 💙

Pay As You Can (Option 2)
$25

Pay As You Can (Option 3)
$20

Pay As You Can (Option 4)
$15

Pay As You Can (Option 5)
$10

Pay As You Can (Option 6)
$5

Add a donation for Blue Water Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!