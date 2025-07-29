Anchors & Attitude: Blue Water Foundation Volunteer Appreciation Party

Hosted by
That’s right—you’re not just getting in the door.
Your ticket covers a street taco feast by Pop Ups Unlimited, live drag show performances by the Imperial Council of SF, a chance to win raffle prizes, and a night full of glam, gratitude, and good vibes at the Berkeley Yacht Club!
Purchase this special general admission pass to sponsor a Camp Sweeney youth.
Your gift gives them a seat at the table and a night to remember!
We want everyone to feel welcome at our Volunteer Appreciation Party. If the $35 ticket is out of reach, please choose the amount that works best for you — anywhere between $5 and $30. Please select the appropriate Ticket Rate on the Menu.
Your presence matters most, and every contribution helps support the celebration. 💙
