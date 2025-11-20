Michal's Hope Inc

Hosted by

Michal's Hope Inc

About this event

Anchors of Hope Gala

5780 Major Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

General admission
$80

AOH Awards Gala

Saturday, January 31st, 2026

General admission (Child 15 and under)
$40

AOH Awards Gala

Saturday, January 31st, 2026

Hope Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits include your name on signage at the event and 2 seats

Turquoise Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

 Benefits include 5 seats, your name on signage, your logo on the red carpet, and stage recognition.

Impact Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

   Benefits include a reserved table for up to 8 people, your name on signage,  your logo on the red carpet, and the opportunity to have a vendor table and/or speak on stage, access to VIP reception

Anchor Of Hope Sponsor
$10,000

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

   Benefits include 2 reserved tables for 8, stage and video recognition, your name and logo on signage and the red carpet, top logo placement on all event materials and signage, stage recognition and an opportunity to set up a vendor table, and speak, and access to VIP reception.


Donation for 2026 Gala
$30

If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.

Donation for 2026 gala
$25

If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.

Donation for 2026 gala
$75

If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.

Donation for 2026 gala
$100

If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.

Donation for 2026 gala
$50

If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.

Add a donation for Michal's Hope Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!