Anchors of Hope Gala

Hosted by
About this event
AOH Awards Gala
Saturday, January 31st, 2026
AOH Awards Gala
Saturday, January 31st, 2026
Benefits include your name on signage at the event and 2 seats
Benefits include 5 seats, your name on signage, your logo on the red carpet, and stage recognition.
Benefits include a reserved table for up to 8 people, your name on signage, your logo on the red carpet, and the opportunity to have a vendor table and/or speak on stage, access to VIP reception
5 left!
Benefits include 2 reserved tables for 8, stage and video recognition, your name and logo on signage and the red carpet, top logo placement on all event materials and signage, stage recognition and an opportunity to set up a vendor table, and speak, and access to VIP reception.
If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.
If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.
If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.
If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.
If you cannot attend but still want to make a donation please use this ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!