Ancil Hoffman Golf Club Silent Auction SPOTO WINES

We are excited to share that the next vintage of Robin Zander’s Wine. The wine is a 2022 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon aged for 36 months in new French Oak. After producing the “Surrender” label for 2 vintages, we have selected a new label for RZ’s wine. Spoto Family Wines, an ultra-boutique, third-generation, family-owned and operated small production winery handcrafting premier wines from legendary vineyards in the Napa Valley, has partnered with Robin Zander, American singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist best known as the lead singer for the iconic rock band Cheap Trick. Named after one of the band’s many “Billboard Hot 100” songs, the “I Want You” Spoto-Zander 2022 Oakville Special Select Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $200) is rock ’n’ roll approved and sure to be a chart-topper.

