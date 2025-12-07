Ancil Hoffman Golf Club Silent Auction SPOTO WINES

Hosted by
About this event
6700 Tarshes Dr. Carmichael, CA 95608
Starting bid
Starting bid
Spoto Wines' Cuvée Christiane (a Bordeaux-style blend from Oakville) highlight lush red fruit (raspberry, cherry), herbal notes, and vibrant palate, with some finding it youthful but promising; expect notes of violet, blackberry, chalky tannins, and red cherry, suggesting balance and complexity. 2022 detailed reviews are focusing more on general praise for Spoto's style, indicating a well-regarded wine.
Starting bid
The 2018 Beckstoffer Amber Knolls Malbec, by Spoto Wines, is a high-end, single-vineyard, Amber Knolls Malbec from a great year (2018) known for rich, balanced fruit, but it's a very specific, limited-release wine that's hard to find; expect notes of dark fruit, floral hints (violet), spice, and maybe mocha, typical of top Lake County Malbecs from exceptional sites like Beckstoffer, offering power and elegance.
Starting bid
This is a Spoto wine from the Oak Knoll District in Napa Valley. The 2010 vintage was generally excellent for Napa reds, offering bold fruit and structure.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!