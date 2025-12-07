Ancil Hoffman Golf Club Silent Auction SPOTO WINES

Hosted by

Robin Zander 2022 Oakville Cabernet Sauvigon "I Want You"
$150

Starting bid

We are excited to share that the next vintage of Robin Zander’s Wine. The wine is a 2022 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon aged for 36 months in new French Oak. After producing the “Surrender” label for 2 vintages, we have selected a new label for RZ’s wine. Spoto Family Wines, an ultra-boutique, third-generation, family-owned and operated small production winery handcrafting premier wines from legendary vineyards in the Napa Valley, has partnered with Robin Zander, American singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist best known as the lead singer for the iconic rock band Cheap Trick. Named after one of the band’s many “Billboard Hot 100” songs, the “I Want You” Spoto-Zander 2022 Oakville Special Select Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $200) is rock ’n’ roll approved and sure to be a chart-topper.

2022 Oakville Cuvee Christiane
$100

Starting bid

Spoto Wines' Cuvée Christiane (a Bordeaux-style blend from Oakville) highlight lush red fruit (raspberry, cherry), herbal notes, and vibrant palate, with some finding it youthful but promising; expect notes of violet, blackberry, chalky tannins, and red cherry, suggesting balance and complexity. 2022 detailed reviews are focusing more on general praise for Spoto's style, indicating a well-regarded wine.

2018 Beckstoffer Amber Knolls Malbec
$100

Starting bid

The 2018 Beckstoffer Amber Knolls Malbec, by Spoto Wines, is a high-end, single-vineyard, Amber Knolls Malbec from a great year (2018) known for rich, balanced fruit, but it's a very specific, limited-release wine that's hard to find; expect notes of dark fruit, floral hints (violet), spice, and maybe mocha, typical of top Lake County Malbecs from exceptional sites like Beckstoffer, offering power and elegance.

2010 Oak Knoll Syrah
$75

Starting bid

This is a Spoto wine from the Oak Knoll District in Napa Valley. The 2010 vintage was generally excellent for Napa reds, offering bold fruit and structure. 

