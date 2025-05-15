ANCOP Talent Show and Food Fiesta

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VIP - tables/seats are located in the front. Special lounge area where you can hang out with friends (food and drinks will be served)
3 for $5.00. Raffle tickets will be given on site.
Grand prize is a 55" flat screen tv!
6 for $10. Raffle tickets will be given on site.
Grand prize is a 55" flat screen tv!
VIP - tables/seats are located in the front. Special lounge area where you can hang out with friends (food and drinks will be served)
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Sold Out!
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