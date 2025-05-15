Hosted by

ANCOP Foundation USA Inc.

About this event

ANCOP Talent Show and Food Fiesta

319 Grayson Hwy

Lawrenceville, GA 30046, USA

VIP per person
$75

VIP - tables/seats are located in the front. Special lounge area where you can hang out with friends (food and drinks will be served)

Raffle tickets
$5

3 for $5.00. Raffle tickets will be given on site.

Grand prize is a 55" flat screen tv!

Raffle tickets
$10

6 for $10. Raffle tickets will be given on site.

Grand prize is a 55" flat screen tv!

VIP per table of 8
$500

VIP - tables/seats are located in the front. Special lounge area where you can hang out with friends (food and drinks will be served)

Gen Admission per person
$40

Sold Out!

General Admission per table of 8
$285

Sold Out!

Front inside cover full page Ad
$150

Sold

Back inside cover full page Ad
$150
Outer back full page Ad
$200

Sold

Centerfold Ad
$200
Full page Ad
$100
Half page Ad
$50
Business booth
$150
Sponsor an ANCOP scholar - Elem/High School
$384
Sponsor an ANCOP scholar - College
$768
Gold Sponsorship
$3,500
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
Add a donation for ANCOP Foundation USA Inc.

$

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