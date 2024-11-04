Anderson Archery, Inc.'s Jersey Order form

Quarter Zip jersey has a black zipper with a mock collar. This is the current style and several members have purchased this style in the past.
Long Sleeve Jersey will look the same as the crew neck jersey but with long sleeves. The sleeves will be slim but relaxed on the bottom of the sleeves and will not be elastic gathered at the ends.
Hoodie is an allover printed image and thick material. There is a hood and front pocket. The sleeves are elastic gathered on the end of the sleeve and around the bottom of the hoodie at the hips. These run large in size.
Logo will match the Anderson Archery Logo on the front of the Jersey. Available in 5 sizes.
With its plush softness and double-sided mesh construction, this hat keeps you cool and comfortable all day long. The snap-back enclosure and six-panel design ensure a perfect fit and durability. Made with a blend of 65% cotton and 25% polyester on the front, and 100% polyester on the back, it offers both softness and breathability. One size fits more (7- 7 ¾), its mid-profile, structured silhouette with a standard curved bill adds a touch of sophistication to any look.
There is a $5 rush fee PER ITEM. If you need your order quickly, please select this per item. If only one of the items purchased needs rushing, please indicate that below.
