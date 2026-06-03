Hosted by

Anderson Community Church

About this event

Sales closed

Anderson Community Church's Silent Auction

Deer Head and Bow item
Deer Head and Bow
$100

Starting bid

Deer Head, skin, case and Copperhead Binoculars item
Deer Head, skin, case and Copperhead Binoculars
$75

Starting bid

Hunting Gear item
Hunting Gear
$50

Starting bid

Ruger 17 HMR item
Ruger 17 HMR
$100

Starting bid

RTIC Cooler item
RTIC Cooler
$20

Starting bid

Rambo Megatron and Trailer item
Rambo Megatron and Trailer item
Rambo Megatron and Trailer
$4,000

Starting bid

Rambo Megatron and Trailer with Double battery

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$40

Starting bid

Coffee Pot, Cups, Coffee, puzzle, coffee grinder and syrup.

Bag Lover item
Bag Lover
$40

Starting bid

Simply bag and tumblers

Chuck Norris Hat item
Chuck Norris Hat
$400

Starting bid

Chuck Norris hat and sign Chuck's Principles for Life Card.

Color - 49 Granite Gray

Size - 7 1/4

Oval: R

Spa and Hotel Retreat item
Spa and Hotel Retreat item
Spa and Hotel Retreat
$40

Starting bid

Nail gift card and spa goodies

Blackberry and Honeysuckle Gift Card item
Blackberry and Honeysuckle Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

$50 Gift card to Blackberry and Honeysuckle

Barnes and Noble Gift Card and Christian Athletes Devotional item
Barnes and Noble Gift Card and Christian Athletes Devotional item
Barnes and Noble Gift Card and Christian Athletes Devotional
$10

Starting bid

$15 Barnes and Noble Gift card and Devotional

P.A. Smith Hotel item
P.A. Smith Hotel item
P.A. Smith Hotel
$300

Starting bid

One night at the PA Smith Hotel in Navasota, TX

Owls Hat item
Owls Hat
$5

Starting bid

Owls hat

Surf Board item
Surf Board
$30

Starting bid

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