Anderson Community Church's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Rambo Megatron and Trailer with Double battery
Starting bid
Coffee Pot, Cups, Coffee, puzzle, coffee grinder and syrup.
Starting bid
Simply bag and tumblers
Starting bid
Chuck Norris hat and sign Chuck's Principles for Life Card.
Color - 49 Granite Gray
Size - 7 1/4
Oval: R
Starting bid
Nail gift card and spa goodies
Starting bid
$50 Gift card to Blackberry and Honeysuckle
Starting bid
$15 Barnes and Noble Gift card and Devotional
Starting bid
One night at the PA Smith Hotel in Navasota, TX
Starting bid
Owls hat
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!