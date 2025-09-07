Anderson County Band Pie Sale

A flaky crusted delight, this is like Grandma made, an American standard.
All the flavor of our traditional apple pie but with a lattice-top crust. To this we add brown sugar and special dutch crumbs topped off with a cinnamon glaze.
Only the juiciest, tree-ripened cherries are selected for this classic dessert. This double-crusted beauty is a true legendary confection.
A berry lover’s dream, loaded with succulent wild blueberries sandwiched between our famous melt-in-your-mouth crusts.
Our rich, smooth, creamy chocolate filling is topped by a whipped meringue, then chocolate sprinkles are added to make this a hometown favorite.
We add real coconut to our creamy filling and top with meringue. We finish it by sprinkling the top with even more toasted coconut and bake it golden brown.
We use real Florida lemon juice to add just the right amount of mouth-watering citrus flavor to this all-time favorite.
This is one of our signature flavors. Only the best quality pecans are chosen for this delicacy, a true Southern favorite.
