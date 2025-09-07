eventClosed

Anderson County Band Pie Sale

Apple Pie item
Apple Pie
$16

A flaky crusted delight, this is like Grandma made, an American standard.

Dutch Apple Pie item
Dutch Apple Pie
$16

All the flavor of our traditional apple pie but with a lattice-top crust. To this we add brown sugar and special dutch crumbs topped off with a cinnamon glaze.

Cherry Pie item
Cherry Pie
$16

Only the juiciest, tree-ripened cherries are selected for this classic dessert. This double-crusted beauty is a true legendary confection.

Blueberry Pie item
Blueberry Pie
$16

A berry lover’s dream, loaded with succulent wild blueberries sandwiched between our famous melt-in-your-mouth crusts.

Chocolate Cream Pie item
Chocolate Cream Pie
$16

Our rich, smooth, creamy chocolate filling is topped by a whipped meringue, then chocolate sprinkles are added to make this a hometown favorite.

Coconut Cream Pie item
Coconut Cream Pie
$16

We add real coconut to our creamy filling and top with meringue. We finish it by sprinkling the top with even more toasted coconut and bake it golden brown.

Lemon Meringue Pie item
Lemon Meringue Pie
$16

We use real Florida lemon juice to add just the right amount of mouth-watering citrus flavor to this all-time favorite.

Pecan Pie item
Pecan Pie
$17

This is one of our signature flavors. Only the best quality pecans are chosen for this delicacy, a true Southern favorite.

