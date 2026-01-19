Pta Georgia Congress

Hosted by

Pta Georgia Congress

About this event

Anderson Livsey Elementary PTA Presents: Prom Night Masquerade

4521 Centerville Hwy

Snellville, GA 30039, USA

Group 1 - At the door
$15

Ticket bundle for 1 to 3 people. This ticket option includes admission and 1 bag of popcorn and 1 bottle of water.

Group 2 - At the door
$22

Ticket bundle for 4 to 6 people. This ticket option includes admission and 1 bag of popcorn and 1 bottle of water.

Group 3 - At the door
$28

Ticket bundle for 7+ people. This ticket option includes admission and 1 bag of popcorn and 1 bottle of water.

Pizza - Cheese
$12

Includes 2 slices of pizza, cookie and one juice.

Pizza - Pepperoni
$12

Includes 2 slices of pizza, cookie and one juice.

Juice
$1
Popcorn
$1

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