Andes Botanical Garden — Annual Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 19, 2027
Newsletter, garden updates, member badge.
Valid until June 19, 2027
All Friend of the Garden perks + event invitations, 10% plant sale discount.
Valid until June 19, 2027
Stewarding the historic Ballantine estate alongside the growing garden. All Wildflower Patron perks, a free adult workshop and a member plaque on site.
Valid until June 19, 2027
Sustains all three: the Ballantine heritage, the garden, and the youth & adult programs. All Heritage perks + private tour + named garden element.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!