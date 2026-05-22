Manabu Movement Inc

Offered by

Manabu Movement Inc

About the memberships

Andes Botanical Garden — Annual Membership

Friend of the Garden
$35

Valid until June 19, 2027

Newsletter, garden updates, member badge.

Wildflower Patron
$75

Valid until June 19, 2027

All Friend of the Garden perks + event invitations, 10% plant sale discount.

Ballantine Heritage Patron
$150

Valid until June 19, 2027

Stewarding the historic Ballantine estate alongside the growing garden. All Wildflower Patron perks, a free adult workshop and a member plaque on site.

Monarch Benefactor
$500

Valid until June 19, 2027

Sustains all three: the Ballantine heritage, the garden, and the youth & adult programs. All Heritage perks + private tour + named garden element.

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