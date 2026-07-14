A community dinner invitation for "Andiamo in Abruzzo" is overlaid on a blurred background of a rustic Italian landscape with food elements.

Hosted by

Italian American Community Center

About this event

Andiamo in Abruzzo Dinner - August 12

150 Frank Dimino Wy

Rochester, NY 14624, USA

Member Dinner
$40

Antipasto

Prima Piatto
• Pasta e Fagioli 

Secondo Piatto
• Porchetta
• Rosemary Potatoes
• Seasonal Vegetables
• Salad, Bread & Butter

Dolci
• Whipped Mascarpone with Fresh Berries 


One bottle of wine included per table

Non Member Dinner
$45

Antipasto


Prima Piatto
• Pasta e Fagioli 

Secondo Piatto
• Porchetta
• Rosemary Potatoes
• Seasonal Vegetables
• Salad, Bread & Butter

Dolci
• Whipped Mascarpone with Fresh Berries 

One bottle of wine included per table

50/50 Tickets
$5

10 Tickets

Tombola Board
$5

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