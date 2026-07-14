Andiamo in Abruzzo Dinner - August 12

About this event
Antipasto
Prima Piatto
• Pasta e Fagioli
Secondo Piatto
• Porchetta
• Rosemary Potatoes
• Seasonal Vegetables
• Salad, Bread & Butter
Dolci
• Whipped Mascarpone with Fresh Berries
One bottle of wine included per table
Antipasto
Prima Piatto
• Pasta e Fagioli
Secondo Piatto
• Porchetta
• Rosemary Potatoes
• Seasonal Vegetables
• Salad, Bread & Butter
Dolci
• Whipped Mascarpone with Fresh Berries
One bottle of wine included per table
10 Tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!