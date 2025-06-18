Andover Day 2025

Hosted by
Presenting Sponsor Benefits: Andover Day presented by YOUR COMPANY” on website, all promotional & event materials.
Premium exhibit location (includes tent, table & two chairs). If you prefer to use a company branded 10x10 tent, please let us know.
Premium placement in an ad in the Andover Townsman, Andover News and Andover Day website.
Logo featured prominently on all collateral materials & on one stage banner.
Logo featured prominently on event advertising (flyer, social media, etc.).
Platinum Sponsor Benefits: Premium exhibit location (includes tent, table & two chairs). If you prefer to use a company branded 10x10 tent, please let us know.
Premium placement in an ad in the Andover Townsman, Andover News and Andover Day website.
Logo featured prominently on all collateral materials & on one stage banner.
Logo featured prominently on event advertising (flyer, social media, etc.).
A great, exclusive AUTOMOTIVE sponsorship opportunity.
Be our first annual Super Speedway remote-controlled racing track sponsor.
This 16×28 track accommodates six drivers at a time and handles 150 racers per hour.
The experience will be offered free to over 15,000 Andover Day attendees. Your sponsorship will include:
CLICK HERE for a flyer and HERE for a video of the race track.
Gold Sponsor Benefits: Premium exhibit location (includes tent, table & two chairs). If you prefer to use a company branded 10x10 tent, please let us know.
Logo featured prominently on all collateral materials & on one stage banner.
Logo featured prominently on event advertising (flyer, social media, etc.).
Included in an ad in the Andover Townsman, Andover News and Andover Day website
Silver Sponsor Benefits: Exhibit location (includes tent).
Medium-sized logo featured on one stage banner.
Medium-sized logo highlighted on event flyer.
Included on the Andover Day website.
Bronze Sponsor Benefits: Exhibit location (includes tent).
Small-sized logo featured on one stage banner.
Small-sized logo highlighted on event flyer.
Included on the Andover Day website.
