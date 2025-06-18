Hosted by

Andover Day 2025

Main St

Andover, MA 01810, USA

Presenting Sponsor (SOLD)
$10,000

Presenting Sponsor Benefits: Andover Day presented by YOUR COMPANY” on website, all promotional & event materials.

Premium exhibit location (includes tent, table & two chairs). If you prefer to use a company branded 10x10 tent, please let us know.

Premium placement in an ad in the Andover Townsman, Andover News and Andover Day website.

Logo featured prominently on all collateral materials & on one stage banner.

Logo featured prominently on event advertising (flyer, social media, etc.).

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Platinum Sponsor Benefits: Premium exhibit location (includes tent, table & two chairs). If you prefer to use a company branded 10x10 tent, please let us know.

Premium placement in an ad in the Andover Townsman, Andover News and Andover Day website.

Logo featured prominently on all collateral materials & on one stage banner.

Logo featured prominently on event advertising (flyer, social media, etc.).

Race Track Sponsor (SOLD)
$5,000

A great, exclusive AUTOMOTIVE sponsorship opportunity.


Be our first annual Super Speedway remote-controlled racing track sponsor.


This 16×28 track accommodates six drivers at a time and handles 150 racers per hour.


The experience will be offered free to over 15,000 Andover Day attendees. Your sponsorship will include:

  • “Sponsored By” signage on the race track
  • Logo on Andover Day website, ads, videos and social media
  • 60 second rotating commercial on our 20 foot video board at Andover Day
  • Opportunity to display a vehicle adjacent to the track
  • 10×10 booth

CLICK HERE for a flyer and HERE for a video of the race track.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Sponsor Benefits: Premium exhibit location (includes tent, table & two chairs). If you prefer to use a company branded 10x10 tent, please let us know.

Logo featured prominently on all collateral materials & on one stage banner.

Logo featured prominently on event advertising (flyer, social media, etc.).

Included in an ad in the Andover Townsman, Andover News and Andover Day website

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver Sponsor Benefits: Exhibit location (includes tent).

Medium-sized logo featured on one stage banner.

Medium-sized logo highlighted on event flyer.

Included on the Andover Day website.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Bronze Sponsor Benefits: Exhibit location (includes tent).

Small-sized logo featured on one stage banner.

Small-sized logo highlighted on event flyer.

Included on the Andover Day website.

