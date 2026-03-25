Andover Youth Fastpitch Fundraising Auction

$500 VALUE





THE HOLDER OF THIS CERTIFICATE receives the following:

● "Pig Roast" with potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans for up to 25 guests.

● Unique Dining will roast the pork, carve it, BRING IT TO YOUR LOCATION and provide you with the carved pork and side dishes;

● All you will need to provide is serving utensils and tableware. They will provide all the menu items in aluminum pans so you can serve your guests at your convenience;

● Redeemable before October 31st, 2026; and

● For an additional charge you can ask about upgrading to the on-site roasting of a whole pig to really wow your guests.





DONATED BY UNIQUE DINING