Andover Youth Fastpitch Fundraising Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$600 VALUE
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your 19 guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of their premium hand selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of their wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two hour class which can be arranged as a seated class style or more casual walk around event. Total Wine & More will provide all stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
DONATED BY TOTAL WINE & MORE
Starting bid
$500 VALUE
THE HOLDER OF THIS CERTIFICATE receives the following:
● "Pig Roast" with potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans for up to 25 guests.
● Unique Dining will roast the pork, carve it, BRING IT TO YOUR LOCATION and provide you with the carved pork and side dishes;
● All you will need to provide is serving utensils and tableware. They will provide all the menu items in aluminum pans so you can serve your guests at your convenience;
● Redeemable before October 31st, 2026; and
● For an additional charge you can ask about upgrading to the on-site roasting of a whole pig to really wow your guests.
DONATED BY UNIQUE DINING
Starting bid
$275.00 VALUE
Enjoy an amazing dinner and a show for 2 at the famous Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. The Chanhassen Dinner Theatre is a large, year-round dinner theater in Chanhassen, MN known for Broadway musicals, concerts, and comedy shows with tableside service. It is the largest professional Equity dinner theater in the U.S.
● Voucher is good until September 2027; and
● Not redeemable for New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day or special events. Not valid in December or the last week of show.
DONATED BY CHANHASSEN DINNER THEATER
Starting bid
$200.00 VALUE
Experience amazing live baseball as the Twins take to the field!! Enjoy a day/night out at the ball park!!!
● 4 tickets to a MN Twins home game;
● Game scheduled for April or May; and
● Winning bidder will select their top three preferred games, subject to availability;
DONATED BY MN TWINS BASEBALL
Starting bid
$399.00 VALUE
A MUSICAL CHILDS DREAM BIRTHDAY PARTY!
Bach to Rock birthday party package includes:
● Up to 12 guest;
● 2 hour party. 1st 1.5 hours is all attendees learning a song the birthday person has chosen. They will learn all the instruments and vocals and then RECORD it. Last 30 minutes of the party is for cake and presents;
● Bring your own food, drinks and cake; and
● Several different packages to chose from.
DONATED BY BACH TO ROCK - Coon Rapids
Starting bid
$104.00 VALUE
Enjoy an amazing family fun day at one of Minnesota's best fall festivals. Sever's offers a fantastic corn maze, two large corn pits, a petting zoo, a giant slide, jumping pillows and more.
● Gift certificate is good for 4 tickets redeemable for admission at festival entrance.
● Expires October 2026
● Located in Shakopee MN
DONATED BY SEVER'S FALL FESTIVAL
Starting bid
$57.90 VALUE
Let your adventure begin. Spend the day at our amazing MN Renaissance Festival taking in all its costumed glory. It's a good time of watching, eating, shopping , playing, and taking in all the people decked out in Renaissance apparel.
● 2 tickets to the festival;
● Good for the 1st 4 weeks:
August 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th
September 5th, 6th, 7th,12th, and 13th
9am to 7pm rain or shine; and
● Voucher must be exchanged for tickets at the box office.
DONATED BY MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Starting bid
$106.00 VALUE
Come spend an amazing day exploring all the MN Zoo has to offer!!!
● 4 MN Zoo admission passes;
● Expires June 30th, 2027;
● Parking included; and
● Valid for all day entree. Not valid for evening events.
DONATED BY THE MN ZOO
Starting bid
$80.00 VALUE
Make new memories at the Minneapolis Institute of Art! Come and enjoy a special event while also visiting the MIA and all the amazing art it has to offer.
● 4 passes to a special exhibition
● Present your voucher at MIA's Visitor and Member Services.
DONATED BY THE MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART
Starting bid
$100.00 VALUE
The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a 1,200 acre horticultural garden and research center,
featuring diverse plant collections, gardens, and natural areas with a focus on woody plant research, including the development of the honey crisp apple.
●4 guest passes to the arboretum;
●Not for special ticketed events;
●Valid for 1 yr.
Get back to nature and enjoy a peaceful beautiful day outside in Minnesota.
DONATED BY LANDSCAPE ARBORETUM
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA
Starting bid
$80.00 VALUE
Enjoy an amazing show at the wonderful Stages Theater in Hopkins.
● Gift voucher for 4 tickets for one performance of these productions:
■THE RIGHT THING TO DO; The Joe Mauer Story; Runs April 10th through May 10th
■SHREK THE MUSICAL; Runs
June 20th through August 2nd
● Does not include Holiday shows or shows in their school studio space
Stages is a wonderful place to take children of all ages to see a fantastic group of children actors perform. Perfect for a family day out.
DONATED BY STAGES THEATER COMPANY
Starting bid
$135.00 VALUE
Enjoy a household plus membership at the Minnesota Historical Society! Membership includes:
●Free regular admission at the MN Historical Center and their 26 sites including Split Rock Lighthouse, Oliver Kelly Farm, Historical Fort Snelling, the Mill City Museum, Minnehaha Depot and much more;
● Membership covers 2 adults and all children 18& under in household, all grandchildren 18 & under in household, plus two additional guests anytime you visit;
● Minnesota Historical Quarterly Journal mailed to your home; and
● Benefits at over 400 historical museums nationwide.
DONATED BY MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Starting bid
OVER $100.00 VALUE
Grab 9 of your friends and enjoy a Bowling party at Ham Lake Lanes.
● Certificate is good for a bowling party for 10 people;
● Party includes 2 games of open bowling and use of bowling shoes; and
● Valid through December 30th, 2026
Have a fun day out bowling with friends!!
DONATED BY HAM LAKE LANES
Starting bid
$53.00 VALUE
Enjoy a voucher at Nothing Bundt Cake for one of their DELICIOUS 10" decorated cakes. Cake is an amazing treat for any occasion.
● Blaine Nothing Bundt Cakes location; and
● Valid through Jan 1st, 2027
DONATED BY NOTHING BUNDT CAKES
Starting bid
$50.00 VALUE
Tattoo Asylum is a family friendly tattoo shop located in Spring Lake Park. Owned and operated by professional tattoo artist Benjamin Keller. His studio is dedicated to providing high quality tattoos in a clean welcoming environment.
● Custom tattoos in all styles;
● Award winning tattoo & piercing shop; and
● In business for 20 years and committed to top notch work!!!!
DONATED BY TATTOO ASYLUM
Starting bid
$50.00 VALUE
Tattoo Asylum is a family friendly tattoo shop located in Spring Lake Park. Owned and operated by professional tattoo artist Benjamin Keller. His studio is dedicated to providing high quality tattoos in a clean welcoming environment.
● Custom tattoos in all styles;
● Award winning tattoo & piercing shop; and
● In business for 20 years and committed to top notch work!!!!
DONATED BY TATTOO ASYLUM
Starting bid
$50.00 VALUE
Tattoo Asylum is a family friendly tattoo shop located in Spring Lake Park. Owned and operated by professional tattoo artist Benjamin Keller. His studio is dedicated to providing high quality tattoos in a clean welcoming environment.
● Custom tattoos in all styles;
● Award winning tattoo & piercing shop; and
● In business for 20 years and committed to top notch work!!!!
DONATED BY TATTOO ASYLUM
Starting bid
$50.00 VALUE
Tattoo Asylum is a family friendly tattoo shop located in Spring Lake Park. Owned and operated by professional tattoo artist Benjamin Keller. His studio is dedicated to providing high quality tattoos in a clean welcoming environment.
● Custom tattoos in all styles;
● Award winning tattoo & piercing shop; and
● In business for 20 years and committed to top notch work!!!!
DONATED BY TATTOO ASYLUM
Starting bid
$60.00 VALUE
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ICE CREAM!!!! Who doesn't love a delicious Dairy Queen ice cream treat?!
Basket includes:
● A gift certificate for a 8" DQ cake;
● A gift certificate for 6 pack of DQ ice cream sandwiches;
● A gift certificate for 6 pack DQ Dilly bars;
● A gift certificate for 2 medium DQ Blizzards; and
● A gift certificate for 2 medium DQ shakes.
DONATED BY DAIRY QUEEN - BLAINE
Starting bid
$200.00+ VALUE
If you love local pizza, you've come to the right place. This basket includes:
● 3 certificates for a large pizza from Jet's Pizza Blaine;
● 3 certificates for 2 large pizzas from Toppers Pizza Blaine;
● 2 certificates for a medium 2 topping pizza from Davanni's;
● 2 certificates for a large pizza from Red Savoy;
● 3 certificates for a large pizza from Jet's Pizza Andover;
● 1 certificate for a pizza from Papa Murphy's Andover, PLUS a shaker of parmesan, a shaker of red pepper flakes, and a 2 liter of Barq's root beer.
DONATED BY JETS PIZZA, PAPA MURPHYS, RED SAVOY, TOPPERS, & DAVANNIS.
Starting bid
$82.00 VALUE
Having a small party and need to feed your guests? What's better then a delicious Jersey Mike's sub? Or do you just need to feed your large family for the night? Then this is the basket for you.
● 1 catering box that includes 12 individually wrapped Jersey Mike's subs
● Coupon redeemable at both BLAINE locations!
DONATED BY JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS BLAINE
Starting bid
$450.00 VALUE
If you are looking for a way to get your kids out and burn some energy, this is the basket for you!
Basket includes:
●INVER GROVE HEIGHTS VETERANS MEMORIAL COMMUNITY CENTER & AQUATIC CENTER. 4 day passes to community center including an indoor.water park with zero- depth entry, large play structure with splash features 2 waterside, spray toys, and hydro helix.
● ZERO GRAVITY - 10 - 60 minute jump passes;
● SHOREVIEW COMMUNITY CENTER PLAYGROUND - Admission for up to 6 guests at the indoor playground;
●CONQUER NINJA BLAINE - 4 passes for open gym;
●NINJAS UNITED MAPLE GROVE - 4 passes for open gym;
●GRAND SLAM - 2 passes for 3 hours of unlimited laser tag, mini golf, play zone, and bumper cars.
DONATED BY ZERO GRAVITY, SHOREVIEW COMMUNITY CENTER, CONQUER NINJA BLAINE, NINJAS UNITED, AND GRAND SLAM, INGROVE HIGHTS VETERANS MEMORIAL COMMUNITY CENTER.
Starting bid
$230.00 VALUE
ARE YOU A WOMAN WHO LOVES TO GOLF, THEN THIS MIGHT BE THE BASKET FOR YOU!!!
Both Bad Birdie and Waggle make premium apparel for the modern day golfer who's not afraid to pull put a 3-wood from 270 and look good doing it. Package includes:
● 1 Rush Creek Embroidered Bad Birdie short sleeve golf shirt; Woman's size large;
●1 Rush Creek Embroidered sleeveless golf shirt; Woman's size large; and
● 1 sleeveless Waggle golf shirt; Woman's size large.
DONATED BY RUSH CREEK GOLF COURSE
Starting bid
$55.00 VALUE
Do you enjoy pampering yourself at home? This basket will have you ready for a fantastic relaxing bath!
● 3lb bag of DR TEAL'S Epsom salts;
● 34oz bottle of DR TEAL'S foaming bath;
● A rainbow sherbet bath fizzer unicorn bath bomb with a fun surprise inside;
● 18oz Tree Hut Lychee Kiss Shea sugar scrub;
● 8.4oz Tree Hut Moroccan Rose whipped Shea body butter;
● 18oz Tree Hut Tropic Glow firming sugar scrub
● 3 loofas; and
● 1 scrub brush
DONATED BY 8U PELTIER
Starting bid
$110.00 VALUE
Enjoy a delicious margarita from the comfort of your own home!!!!
Basket includes:
● 1 liter bottle of Kirkland Tequila Anejo;
● 1 bottle organic strawberry margarita mix;
● 32oz premium all-natural margarita mix;
● 1 margarita tumbler;
● 2 softball drinking glasses;
● 6 oz Jose Cuervo margarita salt;
● Bag of simply nature organic yellow tortilla chips; and
● Jar of salsa
☆ MUST BE 21 YRS OLD TO BID
DONATED BY 12U SUTHERLAND
Starting bid
Over $100 VALUE
If you are a dog owner this is the perfect basket for you. This basket includes:
● A super soft dog print blanket;
● A non-skid stainless steel dog bowl;
● A Triple Jack squeaky bouncy toy;
● A squeaker plush toy;
● A box of 250 lavender scented poop bags;
● A bag of Finley's peanut butter & pumpkin flavored biscuits;
● A Flip and Chew real wood dog bone;
● A bag of Chompy Chompers doggie treats;
● A Bam-Bones plus chicken flavor bone;
● A doggie treat puzzle;
● An Eddie Bauer reflective leash;
● A Nutri Vet dental hygiene kit;
● A 3 pc Fetch and Chew foam set;
● A 4lb bag of Pure Vita turkey and cranberry entree dog food;
● 2 cans of Nutri source dog food; and
● 2 small bags of canine crossing snacks.
DONATED BY 12U NELSON
Starting bid
$250.00 VALUE
Get ready for hardwater season with this premium ice fishing bundle featuring two custom, hand-built ice rods from Tuned Up Custom Rods (Ramsey MN).
Whether you're chasing panfish or icing your next wall mount, this basket is tuned for success from first bite to final fish. This basket includes:
●The Noodle - an ultra-light and incredibly sensitive rod, designed for tiny jigs and perfect for sunfish and crappie;
● The Fusion - a versatile, technique specific rod with a smooth, forgiving tip and powerful backbone, ideal for panfish and walleye alike;
● A selection of lures and jigs to match the Rods; and
● A variety of snacks to keep you fueled and warm during long days on the ice.
DONATED BY 10U REITER & TUNED UP CUSTOM RODS
Starting bid
OVER $225.00 VALUE
This picture speaks for itself. This basket is sure to make any hour a happy one.
This basket includes:
● A 48 quarts cooler igloo cooler that holds 76 cans;
● A bottle of Absolute vodka;
● A bottle of Smirnoff vodka;
● A bottle of Barton vodka;
● A bottle of Barton gin;
● A bottle of Barton rum;
● A bottle of Jagermeister Spice;
● A bottle of DeKuyper Watermelon Pucker;
● A bottle of Martinelli's Sparkling Cider;
● A bottle of Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix;
● A bottle Mr. & Mrs. T’s strawberry daiquiri mix;
● A bottle of Jose Cuervo classic margarita mix;
● A bottle of Rose’s grenadine;
● A bottle cocktail bitters;
● A 6 pack of orange juice;
● A 6 pack of pineapple juice cans;
● A 6 pack of ocean spray cranberry juice;
● An 8 oz container of margarita salt;
● 3 packages of Jello;
● A 50 count container of plastic condiment cups;
● A plastic Bacardi pitcher;
● A 12 pack of Coke cans; and
● A 12 pack of Sprite cans.
☆ MUST BE 21 YRS OLD TO BID
DONATED BY 10U OLSON & THE FITZMAURICE FAMILY
Starting bid
$90.00 VALUE
Rae Dunn is well known for her handmade ceramics. Her work captures the simplicity and playfulness that are the cornerstones of life. Her ceramics have become incredibly popular with collectors and resellers across the country. This spring collections is both beautiful and functional.
This basket includes:
●“Grow” vase;
●“Nourish” watering can;
●“Bug Off” potted citronella candle;
●“Chirp” bird house;
●“Oopsy Daisy” coffee mug with flower topper; and
●“Water” water spritzer.
DONATED BY 14U PERRIN
Starting bid
$150.00 VALUE
Do you feel lucky? Do you enjoy a good scratch off now and then? This basket gives you the opportunity to try your luck and possibly win thousands of dollars!
This basket includes:
● 5 $2 scratch tickets;
● 4 $5 scratch tickets;
● 4 $10 scratch tickets; and
● 4 $20 scratch tickets.
GOOD LUCK!
MUST BE 18 TO BID.
DONATED BY 14U SORENSON
Starting bid
$60.00 VALUE
Do you enjoy a fun family night? Is game night often scheduled on your family calendar? Then look no further we have the basket for you.
This basket includes:
● A game gallery game house box set featuring 12 games;
● A $30.00 gift card to Chanticlear Pizza;
● A 1lb bag of regular M&M’s;
● A 1lb bag of peanut M&M’s; and
● An Orville Redenbacher’s movie theatre popcorn bucket with popcorn.
DONATED BY 14U KOSCHAK
Starting bid
$110.00 VALUE
Do you spend many an afternoon eating lunch at the park? Do you spend your summers snacking at the lake? Have you been looking for an easy way of transporting your meals around town? Well look no further! This picnic basket is not only beautiful but fully functional.
This basket includes;
● 2 shatter proof wine glasses;
● A picnic blanket;
● Off backyard citronella candle;
● 2 Figment bento food storage containers;
● A Figment food storage bowl;
● A set of Threshold salt and pepper shakers;
● A Bic multi purpose lighter;
● A bag of Favorite Day monster trail mix; and
● A lid for the picnic basket.
DONATED BY 10U HALVORSON
Starting bid
$167.00 VALUE
Winter is finally over and it’s almost time for bonfire season. This bonfire bundle will have you all set for cozy nights around the fire with friends and family.
This basket includes:
● A large bonfire pit;
● A comfy cozy plaid blanket;
● A fire poker;
● Ultimate Catch Phrase;
● Multi purpose utility lighter;
● A set of marshmallow roasting sticks;
● A box of Honey Maid graham crackers;
● A bag of campfire giant roaster marshmallows;
● A bag of Hershey chocolate bars;
● A 6 pack of Coors Light cans; and
●A 4 pack Caddy Cocktails Dirty Shirley cans.
☆ MUST BE 21 YRS OLD TO BID
DONATED BY 12U RYCHTARCZYK
Starting bid
$215.00 VALUE
Start the season off in style with this HUSKY haul.
This basket includes;
● A black HUSKY sweatshirt adult Large;
● A white HUSKY sweatshirt Youth XL;
● A gold HUSKY t-shirt Adult Large;
● A HUSKY ball cap;
● A HUSKY engraved Yeti tumbler; and
● A bag of HUSKIE custom coffee.
DONATED BY 10U ERICKSON & RAISING BOYS DESIGNS
Starting bid
$55.00 VALUE
Every softball mom needs a reliable softball bag for the fields. Bogg is your go-to, haul-it-all companion. Bogg bags are waterproof, washable, non-slip, durable, and tip proof. This light blue Bogg bag comes equipped with an attached zipper pouch, an umbrella, and an exclusive Mezcla blanket. Get ready to start the season off right.
DONATED BY 10U IVERS
Starting bid
$279.60 VALUE
The science Museum of Minnesota in Saint Paul offers hands-on exhibits, dinosaur fossils, an Omnitheater, and research on topics like climate change, with a mission to make science accessible and engaging for all ages.
This package includes:
●8 ticket vouchers to the Science Museum of Minnesota .
DONATED BY THE SCIENCE MUSEUM OF MINNESOTA
Starting bid
$55.00 VALUE
Pamper yourself with a basket full of amazing items that are sure to make improvements to your self care routine.
This basket includes:
● A $25.00 gift certificate to Daisy Nails in Andover;
● An 8oz bottle of Bath and Body Works Always & Forever body cream;
● A Patchology thirst quenching sheet mask;
● A Juleep detoxifying bubble mask;
● A Burt’s Bees regressing sheet mask;
● A Yesto grapefruit bubbling paper mask;
● 2 sea salt moisturizing foot masks;
● A bottle of nail & cuticle oil;
● A buffing block;
● 2 pack of salon boards nail files; and
● A Holler & Glow clay face mask.
DONATED BY 16U GRANT
Starting bid
$80.00 VALUE
Enjoy a day at the great Minnesota get together.
This basket includes:
● 4 tickets to the Minnesota state fair.
DONATED BY THE MINNESOTA STATE FAIR
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