Andover Youth Lacrosse - 2026 Annual Golf Tournament

Indian Ridge Country Club

73 Lovejoy Rd, Andover, MA 01810

GOLF FOURSOME
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome fee.

SINGLE GOLFER
$250

Single golfer fee.

DINNER ONLY
$50

Dinner only, no golf. Dinner will be served at approximately 4:00pm.

PLL - RECEPTION SPONSOR
$2,500

Prominent company recognition/signage throughout the event and recognition at reception. Includes a foursome of golf.

NCAA - TOURNAMENT SPONSOR
$1,500

Prominent company recognition/signage throughout the event. Includes two golfers.

VARSITY - PUTTING GREEN SPONSOR
$1,000

Company signage/recognition at putting green where liquor putting challenge will take place.

GOALIE - CART SPONSOR
$750

Company name/logo to be placed on golf carts.

ATTACK - CONTEST HOLE SPONSOR
$500

Sign at designated hole and recognition during awards ceremony. Straightest drive, longest drive, closest to pin and hole in one options available.

MIDDIE - HOLE SPONSOR
$250

Signage on tee box on designated hole.

DEFENSE - PRIZE SPONSOR/DONATION OF A GIFT CERTIFICATE
Free

Please contact Tony Silvestro to arrange - [email protected]

This donation will be for the raffle, silent auction, door prizes or golf events in increments of $25.00. Prizes and gift certificates typically include:


Gift Baskets: Ranging from $100-300. (Examples: Lottery Tickets, Wine/Beer/Liquor Baskets, Golf Themed, etc.);
Pro Sports Tickets;
Golf Equipment;
Lacrosse Equipment;
Gift Certificates to Local Restaurants, Golf Foursomes, Vacations, Excursions, etc.

Add a donation for Andover Youth Lacrosse, Inc.

$

