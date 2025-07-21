Andover Youth Lacrosse - 2026 Annual Golf Tournament

Foursome fee.
Single golfer fee.
Dinner only, no golf. Dinner will be served at approximately 4:00pm.
Prominent company recognition/signage throughout the event and recognition at reception. Includes a foursome of golf.
Prominent company recognition/signage throughout the event. Includes two golfers.
Company signage/recognition at putting green where liquor putting challenge will take place.
Company name/logo to be placed on golf carts.
Sign at designated hole and recognition during awards ceremony. Straightest drive, longest drive, closest to pin and hole in one options available.
Signage on tee box on designated hole.
Please contact Tony Silvestro to arrange - [email protected]
This donation will be for the raffle, silent auction, door prizes or golf events in increments of $25.00. Prizes and gift certificates typically include:
Gift Baskets: Ranging from $100-300. (Examples: Lottery Tickets, Wine/Beer/Liquor Baskets, Golf Themed, etc.);
Pro Sports Tickets;
Golf Equipment;
Lacrosse Equipment;
Gift Certificates to Local Restaurants, Golf Foursomes, Vacations, Excursions, etc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!