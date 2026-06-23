Andrea's Project Founding Community Impact Partnership Program

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About this event
As a Presenting Founding Community Impact Partner, your organization makes a premier investment in prevention, community safety, and youth education across the Texas Panhandle.
Includes:
• Exclusive Presenting Sponsor placement on the Mobile Prevention & Safe Ride Trailer
• 2 golf teams annually (4 players total) - golf tournament recognition
• Regional Forum recognition
• Youth Academy recognition
• Featured social media recognition
• Website recognition
• Founding Partner recognition
• Priority renewal rights
3-Year Paid-in-Full Option: $48,000 or $20,000 annually for 3 years
As a Legacy Founding Community Impact Partner, your organization helps sustain Andrea’s Project’s long-term prevention efforts while honoring Andrea’s legacy in a meaningful and visible way.
Includes:
• Legacy Sponsor placement on the Mobile Prevention & Safe Ride Trailer
• 1 golf team annually (2 players); golf tournament recognition
• Regional Forum recognition
• Youth Academy recognition
• Featured social media recognition
• Website recognition
• Founding Partner recognition
• Priority renewal rights
3-Year Paid-in-Full Option: $27,000 OR $10,000 Annually for 3 years
As an Impact Founding Community Impact Partner, your organization helps Andrea’s Project expand prevention education, safe ride outreach, Victim Impact Panels, and community awareness efforts.
Includes:
• Impact Sponsor placement on the Mobile Prevention & Safe Ride Trailer
• 1 golf team annually (2 players) & golf tournament recognition
• Regional Forum recognition
• Youth Academy recognition
• Social media recognition
• Website recognition
• Founding Partner recognition
• Priority renewal rights
3-Year Paid-in-Full Option: $13,500 or 5,000 annually for 3 years
As a Community Founding Impact Partner, your organization supports year-round prevention education, public awareness, and community outreach across the Texas Panhandle.
Includes:
• Community Sponsor placement on the Mobile Prevention & Safe Ride Trailer
• Social media recognition
• Website recognition
• Founding Partner recognition
• Priority renewal rights
3-Year Paid-in-Full Option: $6,750 OR $2,000 annually for 3 years
As a Prevention Founding Impact Partner, your organization helps support Andrea’s Project’s mission to prevent impaired driving and reduce alcohol- and substance-related harm through education, outreach, and awareness.
Includes:
• Prevention Sponsor placement on the Mobile Prevention & Safe Ride Trailer
• Group social media recognition
• Website recognition
• Founding Partner recognition
• Priority renewal rights
3-Year Paid-in-Full Option: $3,375 or $1,250 Annually for 3 years
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!