Andrew Networks aDIGITAL Connect Global! “Connected Anywhere. Instantly.”

aDIGITAL Connect Global — No Wi‑Fi

$49.95 | International Traveler Plan

aDIGITAL Connect Global (No Wi‑Fi) is a low‑cost international connectivity option designed for travelers who want to avoid expensive roaming charges while staying connected across borders.

Accessed through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub, this plan provides international travelers with internet‑based communications—without bundled Wi‑Fi—making it ideal for travelers who already have hotel, venue, or local Wi‑Fi access but still want to save money on international calling and messaging.

Instead of paying unpredictable carrier roaming fees, travelers use aDIGITAL Me to manage their global communications in one place, with a simple, fixed price that helps eliminate bill shock while traveling internationally.

What’s Included

International internet‑based calling and messaging

Access through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub and Microsoft Office 365 productivity tools into a single, predictable experience

Single account usable across multiple countries

Predictable, flat pricing for global travel

No contracts and no carrier lock‑in

What’s Not Included

Wi‑Fi access (use existing hotel, venue, or local Wi‑Fi)

Ideal For

International travelers looking to reduce roaming costs

Visitors attending global events, conferences, or tournaments

Travelers who already have Wi‑Fi but need affordable global communications

Budget‑conscious travelers who want control and predictability

In short:

aDIGITAL Connect Global (No Wi‑Fi) gives international travelers a cost‑effective way to stay connected worldwide, using the aDIGITAL Me personal hub—without paying premium roaming fees.