Andrew Palmer Memorial Charity Fund Silent Auction

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About this event
Items can be picked up at the reception at the Pine Tree Country Club or contact Scott Palmer @ 210 241-1311 to make other arrangements
Starting bid
This is a dove hunt of a lifetime for 2 hunters at one of MGW's signature lodges in Argentina or Uruguay. The winner(s) of this trip will be treated to some of the finest dove shooting in the southern hemisphere, while being taken care of by professional field guides and lodge staff. This is a hunt of a lifetime, and one that will not be forgotten! The value of this hunt is $5,600.
What is included in the package:
• Five nights lodging in MGW lodge of choice in Argentina or Uruguay (space available on first come basis)
• 5 days of hunting (a maximum of 9 total hunts)
• Field guides •Gun cleaning
• Transfers to and from dove fields • Laundry service
• Meals and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic)
Not included in this package:
• Airfare,
• Roundtrip Airport transportation ($200/person – Argentina & $300/person – Uruguay) – these are group rate transfer prices, additional charges apply for separate transports,
• Hunting licenses ($425/hunter,
• Gun rental ($110/day) for those not wishing to bring their own gun, or gun permits for those wishing to bring their own firearm into the country
• Shells (market price - cost average for 2025 was $24-$26/box), and
• Gratuity
Hunts must be taken within 2 years of the date of the event and must be scheduled within 60 days of event. Availability of dates/lodges is on a first come first serve basis. License Fee is due at time of booking. Cancellation fees may apply. Any questions, please contact us at 334-467-4416 or [email protected].
Starting bid
Golf at your bucket list golf destinations in Northern Michigan. This package provides a total of $500 of green fees for 2 golfers at your preferred golfing destination. Accommodations for golfers and their significant others will be at the Palmer cabin near Empire, MI. The Palmer's will host a long weekend (Thursday evening through Sunday afternoon) and provide morning and evening meals and libations.
Prominent courses in the area and estimated green fees per golfer follow:
Arcadia Bluffs - $285
Bahle Farms - $60
The Bear - $110
Wolverine - $135
Book your own tee times in advance. The Palmers will have their cabin available for most weekends in June through August, but book early as we have lots of visitors!
Items not included:
Starting bid
This is an opportunity for a father-son or daughter/mother-son or daughter hunting trip to South Texas at the Palmer-Allen Ranch near Pearsall Texas. The trip will offer the winner the opportunity to take one South Texas white-tail deer and one Scimitar-horned Oryx/Axis deer. The hunt will be hosted by the ranch owners.
If you or your guest are not into "pulling the trigger", photo safari trips can be provided.
What’s included:
What is not included:
Starting bid
Two tickets to Bama vs South Carolina
Date: September 26, 2026
Enjoy 2 cushioned seats near the 50 yard line on the lower level for this competitive SEC event.
Tickets will be delivered in late August, 2026.
Starting bid
Two tickets to Bama vs South Carolina
Date: September 26, 2026
Enjoy 2 cushioned seats near the 50 yard line on the lower level for this competitive SEC event.
Tickets will be delivered in late August, 2026.
Starting bid
Two tickets to Bama vs East Carolina
Date: September 5, 2026
Box/suite seats with food an alcohol included.
Tickets will be delivered in late August, 2026.
Starting bid
Golf for 2 golfers on either of two of the beautiful Robert Trent Jones courses at Oxmoor Valley. The Ridge The Ridge course offers numerous elevation changes, heavy tree cover, and is incredibly photogenic. Completely renovated in 2021, the Valley course features new tees, bunkers, and beautiful TifEagle greens.
Starting bid
This is a large sized, grey OGIO quarter-zip. Features Andrew's Sasquatch pose captured in the Sigma Nu house along with his unique signature. Great for golfing or casual nights out.
Starting bid
This is an extra large sized, grey OGIO quarter-zip. Features Andrew's Sasquatch pose captured in the Sigma Nu house along with his unique signature. Great for golfing or casual nights out.
Starting bid
This is a medium sized, grey OGIO quarter-zip. Features Andrew's Sasquatch pose captured in the Sigma Nu house along with his unique signature. Great for golfing or casual nights out.
Starting bid
Enjoy a box of Tito's Handmade Vodka branded Pro V1 golf balls. The 4 sleeve box comes with Tito's tees and a ball marker.
Starting bid
Turn your bar into the 19th hole with this ice bucket in the shape of a golf ball.
Starting bid
Complete your 19th hole bar set up with this set of bar tools in a golf bag container.
Starting bid
Your coffee bar needs some golf love too! Dress it up with this sleeve of golf ball coffee mugs +1 (set of 4).
Starting bid
Tequila was Andrew's libation of choice to start up any event. Resident's on his floor of the Sigma Nu house will attest to this. This set of 4 tequila shot glasses and Texas shaped bottle of tequila will provide many evenings of great memories!
Starting bid
This Alabama wine tumbler is filled with Cohiba cigars. Obviously a great combination for Tennessee football games! Either home or away or on your back deck!
Starting bid
This Alabama wine tumbler is filled with Cohiba cigars. Obviously a great combination for Tennessee football games! Either home or away or on your back deck!
Starting bid
This Alabama wine tumbler is filled with Cohiba cigars. Obviously a great combination for Tennessee football games! Either home or away or on your back deck!
Starting bid
This Alabama wine tumbler is filled with Cohiba cigars. Obviously a great combination for Tennessee football games! Either home or away or on your back deck!
Starting bid
Andrew was The Sigma Nu Sasquatch. Remember his Sasquatch antics by donning a pair of Sasquatch socks! Great for golfing!
Starting bid
Andrew was The Sigma Nu Sasquatch. Remember his Sasquatch antics by donning a pair of Sasquatch socks! Great for golfing!
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