Andrew Palmer Memorial Charity Fund Silent Auction

This is a dove hunt of a lifetime for 2 hunters at one of MGW's signature lodges in Argentina or Uruguay. The winner(s) of this trip will be treated to some of the finest dove shooting in the southern hemisphere, while being taken care of by professional field guides and lodge staff. This is a hunt of a lifetime, and one that will not be forgotten! The value of this hunt is $5,600.





What is included in the package:





• Five nights lodging in MGW lodge of choice in Argentina or Uruguay (space available on first come basis)

• 5 days of hunting (a maximum of 9 total hunts)

• Field guides •Gun cleaning

• Transfers to and from dove fields • Laundry service

• Meals and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic)





Not included in this package:





• Airfare,

• Roundtrip Airport transportation ($200/person – Argentina & $300/person – Uruguay) – these are group rate transfer prices, additional charges apply for separate transports,

• Hunting licenses ($425/hunter,

• Gun rental ($110/day) for those not wishing to bring their own gun, or gun permits for those wishing to bring their own firearm into the country

• Shells (market price - cost average for 2025 was $24-$26/box), and

• Gratuity





Hunts must be taken within 2 years of the date of the event and must be scheduled within 60 days of event. Availability of dates/lodges is on a first come first serve basis. License Fee is due at time of booking. Cancellation fees may apply. Any questions, please contact us at 334-467-4416 or [email protected].