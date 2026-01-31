Hosted by

Mar Thoma Church Of Atlanta Inc

ANESTE 2026 - 10th Southern Regional Choir Fest

6015 Old Stone Mountain Rd

Stone Mountain, GA 30087, USA

The Harmony Supporter
$100

Harmonize with us. An inside half-page space to share your message or tribute in our limited edition 2026 Choir Fest souvenir.

The Resonance Tier
$200

Set the Stage. An inside full-page feature to showcase your business or a personal dedication to our ministry.

The Lasting Impression
$300

A Chorus of Thanks. Secure the highly visible Inside Back Cover for a premium full-page message or business spotlight.

The Premier Welcome
$400

The Opening Note. Claim the prestigious Inside Front Cover, the first thing our guests see as they open the souvenir journal.

Leading the Melody
$500

The Festival Visionary. As a top-tier donor, you are the backbone of ANESTE 2026, ensuring our outreach resonates throughout the community. Maximum visibility on the Outside Back Cover for our most prominent event supporter.

