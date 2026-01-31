ANESTE 2026 - 10th Southern Regional Choir Fest

Hosted by
About this event
Harmonize with us. An inside half-page space to share your message or tribute in our limited edition 2026 Choir Fest souvenir.
Set the Stage. An inside full-page feature to showcase your business or a personal dedication to our ministry.
A Chorus of Thanks. Secure the highly visible Inside Back Cover for a premium full-page message or business spotlight.
The Opening Note. Claim the prestigious Inside Front Cover, the first thing our guests see as they open the souvenir journal.
The Festival Visionary. As a top-tier donor, you are the backbone of ANESTE 2026, ensuring our outreach resonates throughout the community. Maximum visibility on the Outside Back Cover for our most prominent event supporter.
