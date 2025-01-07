Legacy Parenting Project, Inc., and its subsidiary, Our Legacy House
Angel Memberships and Sustaining Memberships
Angel Membership
$50
Renews monthly
As an "Angel Member", your generous support of $25-$50 each month will provide vital resources for Our Legacy House, ensuring that we can continue to serve those in need. You will be recognized as a key supporter of our mission, helping us to make a difference every day.
Sustaining Membership
$100
Renews monthly
As a "Sustaining Member", your ongoing support of $50+ each month allows us to plan for the future with confidence. With your monthly donation, you become an essential part of our community, helping us to provide stability and support to the kids we serve.
