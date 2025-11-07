Angel One Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value $42
Mainstays 7-piece
reversible Bed in a Bag Comforter Set with Sheets, Sage, Queen
Starting bid
Value $40
88oz (2.5L) bronze air pot. Keeps warm for 24hrs.
Starting bid
Value $60
Beautiful King size 3-piece quilt set.
Starting bid
Value $40
Multi-floor cleaning, power brush roll, hand vac mode, above floor cleaning.
Starting bid
Value $60
3 heat levels and 3 vibration modes. Up to 75 minutes of relief.
Starting bid
Value $46
Young Living Feather the Owl essential oil diffuser.
Starting bid
Value $12
Personal mini heater. Compact design, cool-touch exterior, tip-over and overheat protection.
Starting bid
Value $28
Compact 25 piece tool set
Starting bid
Value $39
25 colors plus special beads and carrying case.
Starting bid
Value $12
Guess the Gibberish. Each card has gibberish on the front. Read out loud until it makes sense but beat the clock.
Starting bid
Value $10
Cutter for foil and lever for removing cork.
Starting bid
Value $134
Brews hot and cold, strong brew option, 70 oz container, 4 brew sizes.
*Has been used once.
Starting bid
Value $35
Vibration massage, soothing heat, multipoint massage nodes, rolling massage, toe-touch control.
Starting bid
Value $59
Big and Tall self-inflating padded sleeping pad.
Starting bid
Value $90
Hand made afghan. Approximately 5' x 3'
Starting bid
Value $120
Hand crocheted by Angelique Gillespie. Beautiful floral afghan with ruffled edge. Approximately 5'x3'
Starting bid
Value $40
Antique ivory and gold soup tureen.
Starting bid
Value $40
Rechargeable with temperature and battery display, pocket electric heater.
Starting bid
Value $40
Stainless Steel with suction cups for baby. Set of 3.
Starting bid
Value $20
Black true wireless earbuds.
IOS, Android, Windows
Starting bid
Value $45
Pink earmuffs for noise protection. Comfy and adjustable, 24dB noise cancelling headphones for infants and toddlers.
Starting bid
Value $20
Stuffed animal net hammock, standard size corner hanging toy storage organizer.
*Toys not included.
Starting bid
Value $17
Warm white, 128 LEDs, USB or battery-operated. 8 light modes.
Starting bid
Value $15
1.7L, 1100 watts. Wide mouth spout, cool-touch handle.
Starting bid
Value $23
2 in 1 bluetooth and corded (detachable). Volume limited and foldable.
Starting bid
Value $18
11"x14"
Starting bid
Value $25
32" to 38" elastic back support belt, medium.
Starting bid
Value $40
Insulated cup, herbal aloe concentrate, herbalife tea bag, liftoff energy supplement, $10 gift card.
Starting bid
Value $200
Retractable handheld sealer, express bag maker, vacuum view window, vacuum and seal bar, open roll storage, pulsevac button, patented drip tray, moist/dry food settings, seal button, extra wide sealing strip, marinate button
Starting bid
Value $35
3 storage containers with 39 colors. 0.7 fl. oz. each.
Starting bid
Value $60
Steel frame
75.5" x 26" x 5.5"
Supports up to 300lbs
Starting bid
Value $80
Dura-Beam deluxe high-rise pillow top airbed. 60" x 80" x 24"
Starting bid
Value $80
TS-1200M component subwoofer
12" 1400w
*Missing trim screws
Starting bid
Value $42
Recon 70 wired multiplatform
Starting bid
Value $50
Nutcracker Decor
Stainless Steel tumbler
Silver SmartScreen Gloves
Starting bid
Value $130
Bendable FlexTube for more reach for low-clearance furniture, extended reach
Starting bid
Value $22
Giant print, hard cover, pink
Starting bid
Value $50
Rapid heating, 10 levels, skin friendly, machine washable.
Starting bid
Value $40
Angel figurine
4 wash cloths
Thomas Kincade day brightner
3 suculents
Black iron shelf with towel bar
Starting bid
Value $53
2lbs Coffee
Ceramic to-go cup
Starting bid
Value $150
Hang on the wall or use as a tray
Starting bid
Value $36
Pumpkin/Apple candle
Glass pumpkin
Eye refreshers
Variety of masks
Starting bid
Value $30
2 pc stackable cherry mug set
Glass coffee container
Coffee stirrers
Coffee
Starting bid
Value $60
Contour memory foam pillow
Starting bid
Value $130
Men's size 12
They were a floor model so there are some whitish spots and areas on them.
Starting bid
Value $87
24" office monitor
*Missing power cord ($10)
Starting bid
Value $110
Clinique cleansers - deluxe size
Clinique lip stick
Clinique eye liner
Clinique mascara
Clinique take the day off balm
Ulta beauty eyeshadow pallette
Glass dish
Starting bid
Value $31
150 PSI smart air pump tire inflator portable air compressor with digital pressure gauge for car, bike, motorcycle, ball
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