Hosted by

Angel One Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Angel One Foundation's Silent Auction

Queen Bed-in-a-Bag, Sage item
Queen Bed-in-a-Bag, Sage
$15

Starting bid

Value $42

Mainstays 7-piece

reversible Bed in a Bag Comforter Set with Sheets, Sage, Queen

Air Pot item
Air Pot
$10

Starting bid

Value $40

88oz (2.5L) bronze air pot. Keeps warm for 24hrs.

Caro Home Quilt Set, Blue, King item
Caro Home Quilt Set, Blue, King
$25

Starting bid

Value $60

Beautiful King size 3-piece quilt set.

Dirt Devil 4-in-1 Power Stick Lite item
Dirt Devil 4-in-1 Power Stick Lite
$10

Starting bid

Value $40

Multi-floor cleaning, power brush roll, hand vac mode, above floor cleaning.

VibraWrap Heated Massage Belt item
VibraWrap Heated Massage Belt
$20

Starting bid

Value $60

3 heat levels and 3 vibration modes. Up to 75 minutes of relief.

KidScents Unltrasonic Diffuser item
KidScents Unltrasonic Diffuser
$10

Starting bid

Value $46

Young Living Feather the Owl essential oil diffuser.

Mini Heater item
Mini Heater
$5

Starting bid

Value $12

Personal mini heater. Compact design, cool-touch exterior, tip-over and overheat protection.

Hyper Tough Tool Set item
Hyper Tough Tool Set
$10

Starting bid

Value $28

Compact 25 piece tool set

Jewelry Bead Kit item
Jewelry Bead Kit
$10

Starting bid

Value $39

25 colors plus special beads and carrying case.

Incohearent Game item
Incohearent Game
$5

Starting bid

Value $12

Guess the Gibberish. Each card has gibberish on the front. Read out loud until it makes sense but beat the clock.

Deluxe Lever-Action Corkscrew item
Deluxe Lever-Action Corkscrew
$2

Starting bid

Value $10

Cutter for foil and lever for removing cork.

Keurig k-Brew + Chill item
Keurig k-Brew + Chill
$35

Starting bid

Value $134

Brews hot and cold, strong brew option, 70 oz container, 4 brew sizes.

*Has been used once.

Homedics Vibration Foot Massager item
Homedics Vibration Foot Massager
$10

Starting bid

Value $35

Vibration massage, soothing heat, multipoint massage nodes, rolling massage, toe-touch control.

Coleman Mantauk Sleeping Pad item
Coleman Mantauk Sleeping Pad
$20

Starting bid

Value $59

Big and Tall self-inflating padded sleeping pad.

Multi-colored afghan item
Multi-colored afghan
$25

Starting bid

Value $90

Hand made afghan. Approximately 5' x 3'

Black Floral Afghan item
Black Floral Afghan
$40

Starting bid

Value $120

Hand crocheted by Angelique Gillespie. Beautiful floral afghan with ruffled edge. Approximately 5'x3'

Ceramic Soup Tureen item
Ceramic Soup Tureen
$10

Starting bid

Value $40

Antique ivory and gold soup tureen.

Hot Dot Hand Warmers item
Hot Dot Hand Warmers
$10

Starting bid

Value $40

Rechargeable with temperature and battery display, pocket electric heater.

Bella's Friends Baby Plates item
Bella's Friends Baby Plates
$10

Starting bid

Value $40

Stainless Steel with suction cups for baby. Set of 3.

T-18 Wireless Earbuds item
T-18 Wireless Earbuds
$5

Starting bid

Value $20

Black true wireless earbuds.

IOS, Android, Windows

Bella's Friends Baby Earmuff item
Bella's Friends Baby Earmuff
$15

Starting bid

Value $45

Pink earmuffs for noise protection. Comfy and adjustable, 24dB noise cancelling headphones for infants and toddlers.

Lily's Love Macramé Toy Hammock item
Lily's Love Macramé Toy Hammock
$5

Starting bid

Value $20

Stuffed animal net hammock, standard size corner hanging toy storage organizer.

*Toys not included.

Curtain Lights item
Curtain Lights
$5

Starting bid

Value $17

Warm white, 128 LEDs, USB or battery-operated. 8 light modes.

Ovente Electric Kettle item
Ovente Electric Kettle
$5

Starting bid

Value $15

1.7L, 1100 watts. Wide mouth spout, cool-touch handle.

Bluey Kids Headset item
Bluey Kids Headset
$5

Starting bid

Value $23

2 in 1 bluetooth and corded (detachable). Volume limited and foldable.

Church Painting item
Church Painting
$5

Starting bid

Value $18

11"x14"

CLC Back Support Belt item
CLC Back Support Belt
$5

Starting bid

Value $25

32" to 38" elastic back support belt, medium.

Lifestyle Nutrition Cup item
Lifestyle Nutrition Cup
$5

Starting bid

Value $40

Insulated cup, herbal aloe concentrate, herbalife tea bag, liftoff energy supplement, $10 gift card.


FoodSaver 5480 item
FoodSaver 5480
$60

Starting bid

Value $200

Retractable handheld sealer, express bag maker, vacuum view window, vacuum and seal bar, open roll storage, pulsevac button, patented drip tray, moist/dry food settings, seal button, extra wide sealing strip, marinate button

Acrylic Artist Colors item
Acrylic Artist Colors
$10

Starting bid

Value $35

3 storage containers with 39 colors. 0.7 fl. oz. each.

Ozark Trail Zipper Cot item
Ozark Trail Zipper Cot
$15

Starting bid

Value $60

Steel frame

75.5" x 26" x 5.5"

Supports up to 300lbs

Intex Queen Air Mattress item
Intex Queen Air Mattress
$20

Starting bid

Value $80

Dura-Beam deluxe high-rise pillow top airbed. 60" x 80" x 24"

Pioneer Subwoofer item
Pioneer Subwoofer
$20

Starting bid

Value $80

TS-1200M component subwoofer

12" 1400w

*Missing trim screws

Turtle Beach Gaming Headset item
Turtle Beach Gaming Headset
$15

Starting bid

Value $42

Recon 70 wired multiplatform

Christmas Bucket item
Christmas Bucket
$15

Starting bid

Value $50

Nutcracker Decor

Stainless Steel tumbler

Silver SmartScreen Gloves

Tineco Go Flex Cordless Vacuum item
Tineco Go Flex Cordless Vacuum
$40

Starting bid

Value $130

Bendable FlexTube for more reach for low-clearance furniture, extended reach

King James Version Bible item
King James Version Bible
$5

Starting bid

Value $22

Giant print, hard cover, pink

Heated Blanket item
Heated Blanket
$15

Starting bid

Value $50

Rapid heating, 10 levels, skin friendly, machine washable.

Angel Bathroom Decor item
Angel Bathroom Decor
$10

Starting bid

Value $40

Angel figurine

4 wash cloths

Thomas Kincade day brightner

3 suculents

Black iron shelf with towel bar

Starbucks Basket item
Starbucks Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value $53

2lbs Coffee

Ceramic to-go cup

Hummingbird Tray/Wall Art item
Hummingbird Tray/Wall Art
$30

Starting bid

Value $150

Hang on the wall or use as a tray

Face Care Basket item
Face Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value $36

Pumpkin/Apple candle

Glass pumpkin

Eye refreshers

Variety of masks

Fun Coffee Basket item
Fun Coffee Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value $30

2 pc stackable cherry mug set

Glass coffee container

Coffee stirrers

Coffee

Emircey Pillow item
Emircey Pillow
$15

Starting bid

Value $60

Contour memory foam pillow

Frogg Toggs Waders item
Frogg Toggs Waders
$50

Starting bid

Value $130

Men's size 12

They were a floor model so there are some whitish spots and areas on them.

Surf FHD Monitor item
Surf FHD Monitor
$25

Starting bid

Value $87

24" office monitor

*Missing power cord ($10)

Glass Dish Makeup Basket item
Glass Dish Makeup Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value $110

Clinique cleansers - deluxe size

Clinique lip stick

Clinique eye liner

Clinique mascara

Clinique take the day off balm

Ulta beauty eyeshadow pallette

Glass dish

Car Air Pump item
Car Air Pump
$5

Starting bid

Value $31

150 PSI smart air pump tire inflator portable air compressor with digital pressure gauge for car, bike, motorcycle, ball

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