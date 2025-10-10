Heart & Hand Outreach - Community Holiday Sponsorships 2025

The Family Fun Box is a festive care package designed to bring families together through laughter, love, and shared moments.

Inside, families will find:

🍪 Sweet and savory holiday treats to enjoy together

🎲 Games that spark fun and friendly competition

✂️ Crafts and activities that encourage creativity and togetherness

💌 A message of encouragement and hope from Heart & Hand Outreach

Your support helps us deliver these boxes to families who need a little extra cheer this season.