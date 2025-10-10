Heart & Hand Outreach - Community Holiday Sponsorships 2025

Miami Gardens

FL, USA

Angel Sponsor
$25

Will cover the cost for a gift for 1 child

Hope Builder
$50

🎁 Hope Builder - Covers gifts for 2 children

🎁 Heart & Hand Family Fun Box
$100

The Family Fun Box is a festive care package designed to bring families together through laughter, love, and shared moments.

Inside, families will find:

  • 🍪 Sweet and savory holiday treats to enjoy together
  • 🎲 Games that spark fun and friendly competition
  • ✂️ Crafts and activities that encourage creativity and togetherness
  • 💌 A message of encouragement and hope from Heart & Hand Outreach

Your support helps us deliver these boxes to families who need a little extra cheer this season.

🎄 Holiday Hero
$700

Funds a full section of the event:

  • Candy Bar
  • Hot Chocolate Station
  • Snack Bar
  • Entry Decor
  • Game Section

Name recognition on area/section signage

🥈 Entertainment Partner
$1,000

Sponsor Family Movie (Big Screen, Projector, Copyright clearance)


Name recognition on area/section signage and banner

🥉 Community Fun
$5,000

Sponsorship of Event Carnival Rides

Name recognition on event signage banner and social media.

Sponsor Event Decor
$1,000

Sponsorship helps to cover the Decoration for the event. Name will be recognized on selected signage

🥇 Sponship of Event Face Painting & Caricature Artist
$2,000

Sponsorship of this Station for the event

  • Face Painting
  • Caricature Artists

Name recognition on area/section signage and event banner

Snow Sponsor
$3,500

Sponsor Snow Machine

Name recognition on area/section signage and event banner

