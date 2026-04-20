Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue

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Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue

About this shop

Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue's Shop

Spa Basket-cocoa by Lovery item
Spa Basket-cocoa by Lovery item
Spa Basket-cocoa by Lovery item
Spa Basket-cocoa by Lovery
$15

9-piece set. Vanilla coconut scent. Bath Oil, Bubble Bath, Shower Gel, Body Scrub, Bath Salt, Bath towel and 2 extra large Bath Bombs. Cruelty free. Paraben free.

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Spa Basket-honey by Lovery item
Spa Basket-honey by Lovery item
Spa Basket-honey by Lovery
$15

10-piece set. Almond Milk & Honey scented. Shower Gel, Bubble Bath, Body Scrub, Bath Salt, Bath Oil, Hand Towel, 2 extra large Bath Bombs and Shower Steamer Tablet. Cruelty free. Paraben free.

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Shower steamers - 6 pieces, various scents item
Shower steamers - 6 pieces, various scents item
Shower steamers - 6 pieces, various scents
$5

Crafted in the USA using essential oils and cruelty-free ingredients by Cleverfy. 1 tablet each of: Lavender, Menthol & Eucalyptus, Vanilla, Watermelon, Grapefruit and Peppermint.

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Titanium Cutting Board - double sided item
Titanium Cutting Board - double sided item
Titanium Cutting Board - double sided
$15

Pure Titanium & Wheat Straw PP, Food-Grade Metal Chopping Board Large Size 16"x11"

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Light Tracing Box item
Light Tracing Box item
Light Tracing Box
$10

LED Copy Board Light Tracing Box with adjustable brightness. Overall dimension is L12.6’’xW9.0’’xH0.2’’. The visual working area is A4. Comes with 1pc USB power cable.

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10 piece Popcorn Set - variety of popcorn and seasonings item
10 piece Popcorn Set - variety of popcorn and seasonings item
10 piece Popcorn Set - variety of popcorn and seasonings
$10

5 Gourmet Popcorn Kernels and 5 Popcorn Seasonings. Kosher, Non-GMO. Flavors: Butter, Garlic Parmesan, White Cheddar, Creamy Chive, and Fiery Hot Pepper.

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Sloth mug filled with peppermints item
Sloth mug filled with peppermints item
Sloth mug filled with peppermints
$10

Mug says "Today I will do absolutely nothing"

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Sloth mug filled with Hershey's kisses item
Sloth mug filled with Hershey's kisses item
Sloth mug filled with Hershey's kisses
$10

Mug says "Today I will do absolutely nothing"

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Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat item
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat item
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat
$30

Zyllion brand, Advanced 3D Deep Tissue Massage Pillow. Ease sore and stiff muscles with two soft silicone nodes on each side; Soothing kneading sensation penetrates through painful knots, especially on your lower back (lumbar area); Not cordless, must be plugged in


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Forever Flowers Box item
Forever Flowers Box
$20

Real Roses! 12 Naturally Preserved Flowers in a decorative box.

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Umami Bento Box item
Umami Bento Box item
Umami Bento Box
$10

Adult sized, All-In-1 40oz with 3 Utensils, 2 Sauce Jars and removable dividers. 100% Leakproof, Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Stackable

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Microwavable Heating Pad item
Microwavable Heating Pad item
Microwavable Heating Pad
$15

by Sacred Weapon with comfortable waist wrap. Comes with gel pack.

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Lunch Tote item
Lunch Tote
$10

Pink floral design. Comes with square flat ice pack.

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Large Lunch Tote item
Large Lunch Tote
$10

Black camo design. Insulated with handles and strap.

Comes with 4-1 cup storage containers. 

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Forever Flowers item
Forever Flowers item
Forever Flowers
$20

a dozen real roses naturally preserved in a decorative box

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Umami Bento Box item
Umami Bento Box item
Umami Bento Box
$10

Adult sized. All-In-1 40oz, 3 Utensils, 2 Sauce Jars and removable dividers. 100% Leakproof, Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Stackable


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Headache Relief Cap item
Headache Relief Cap item
Headache Relief Cap
$7

Trekproof Migraine Relief Cooling Gel Cap, Ice Pack for Face and Eyes

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Blue Preserved Real Rose with Heart Necklace item
Blue Preserved Real Rose with Heart Necklace
$20

by Forever Love. The heart necklace reveals “I love you” in 100 languages by looking inside or shining a light through it.

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Pink Preserved Real Rose with Heart Necklace (Copy) item
Pink Preserved Real Rose with Heart Necklace (Copy)
$20

by Forever Love. The heart necklace reveals “I love you” in 100 languages by looking inside or shining a light through it.

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Vision Board Book item
Vision Board Book
$10

With 1,200+ images and quotes for Goal Setting & Journal for Motivation & Lifestyle Inspiration.

Hundreds of professionally designed photos, words, and affirmations

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Add a donation for Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!