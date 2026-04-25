Angels' Care Closet Spring into Summer Raffle

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About this raffle
Estimated Value $ 360
Baker’s Corner Gift Card
Legal Seafood Gift Card
Carrabba’s/Outback GC
Jersey Mike’s GC
Applebees GC
Estimated Value: $200
Noise cancelling headphones, Gaming headphones, Bluetooth Speakers. Ear Buds. Wireless Smart Glasses
Estimated Value: $800
3 Months Nutrition Plan with fat testing, 2 1-hour personal training, 1 1 hour 2-personal training from Kevin Topka
Exercise equipment and accessories
Estimated Value: $ 500
Little Tikes Lemonade Stand
Reborn Baby Doll and Carriage
Toddler Pink Push Car
Miscellaneous Fun Toys
Estimated Value: $250
Dish Set
Laundry Sorter
Organizers
Glass storage containers
Cordless vacuum
$100 Cardi’s Gift Card
Estimated Value: $400
Kitchen Aide Deluxe Tilt Head Stand Mixer
Cake Decorating Supplies
Baking Décor and Supplies
Estimated Value: $550
Radio Flyer Cart, 2 Igloo Coolers, Life Jackets, Sand Toys,
Towels, Sunscreen, 2 Beach Chairs
Estimated Value: $350
Coach Monogramed Tote
Michael Kors Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Wristlet
Red Coach Wallet
Estimated Value: $500
Pre-lit 7.5 LED Cypress Christmas Tree
Christmas Wrapping
Christmas Lights
Christmas Beverage Dispenser
Light Up Spiral Trees
Elf on a Shelf
Estimated Value: $250
Classic Hot Rod Pedal Car, Cloud Castle Build a Fort, Carve Scooter, Plush Chair Pod, Miscellaneous fun toys
Estimated Value: $350
Celtics - Jaylen Brown Signed Photograph
Bruins -Jeremey Swayman Signed Puck, Bobby Carpenter signed picture
Red Sox- 2 hats, shirt, sneakers
Patriots – slippers, cushion, flag, wreath
Estimated Value: $ 500
Ozark Trail 29” Mountain Bike with Helmut
Estimated Value: $500
Nature Lover
2 Roger Williams Park Zoo Passes
$ 100 Gift Card to Zoo New England
4 Old Sturbridge Village Passes
Bird House and Supplies
Estimated Value: $ 300
Hart 20v Impact Driver and Battery, Hart Rotary Tool and Accessories, 2 Hart Tool Bags, Battery Charger/Jumper Set
Automotive Cleaning and a Milwaukee Hand Truck
Estimated Value: $ 400
Coleman Cooler, 2 Coleman Cots, Sleeping Bags, 2 Camp Chairs, Portable Grill, Stovetop, and Camping Supplies
Estimated Value: $ 500
KIST Gift Card
Towel Set
Spa Escape Bath Sets
Versace Parfum
Vera Bradley Wallet
Estimated Value: $200
3 Bottles of Nice Wine
Johnny Walker Black Label
Knob Creek Smoked Maple Whiskey, Angels’ Envy Bourbon
4 Old Fashion Glasses
Estimated Value: $ 250
15 $5 scratch tickets
Estimated Value: $75
Lilly Pulitzer Bangle, Earrings, Bracelets and Hoops
Tommy Bahama Necklaces with Semi-Precious Stones and Freshwater Pearls
Bulova, Casio, and Armitron Watches
Estimated Value: $ 400
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