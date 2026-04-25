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Angels Care Closet Incorporated

About this raffle

Angels' Care Closet Spring into Summer Raffle

LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale
$1

Estimated Value $ 360

Dining Out Bundle
$1

Baker’s Corner Gift Card

Legal Seafood Gift Card

Carrabba’s/Outback GC

Jersey Mike’s GC

Applebees GC

 

Estimated Value: $200

Electronics for the Family
$1

Noise cancelling headphones, Gaming headphones, Bluetooth Speakers. Ear Buds. Wireless Smart Glasses

 

 

Estimated Value: $800

Sports & Fitness Package
$1

3 Months Nutrition Plan with fat testing, 2 1-hour personal training, 1 1 hour 2-personal training from Kevin Topka

Exercise equipment and accessories

 

 

Estimated Value: $ 500

Every Girl's Dream
$1

Little Tikes Lemonade Stand

Reborn Baby Doll and Carriage

Toddler Pink Push Car

Miscellaneous Fun Toys

 

 

 

Estimated Value: $250

Housewarming Package
$1

Dish Set

Laundry Sorter

Organizers

Glass storage containers

Cordless vacuum

$100 Cardi’s Gift Card

 

Estimated Value: $400

All-star Baker
$1

Kitchen Aide Deluxe Tilt Head Stand Mixer

Cake Decorating Supplies

Baking Décor and Supplies

 

 

Estimated Value: $550

A Day at the Beach
$1

Radio Flyer Cart, 2 Igloo Coolers, Life Jackets, Sand Toys,

Towels, Sunscreen, 2 Beach Chairs

 

 

Estimated Value:   $350

A Bag for Every Occasion
$1

Coach Monogramed Tote

Michael Kors Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors Wristlet

Red Coach Wallet

 

Estimated Value: $500

Christmas in May
$1

Pre-lit 7.5 LED Cypress Christmas Tree

Christmas Wrapping

Christmas Lights

Christmas Beverage Dispenser

Light Up Spiral Trees

Elf on a Shelf

  

Estimated Value:  $250

Boys on the Go
$1

Classic Hot Rod Pedal Car, Cloud Castle Build a Fort, Carve Scooter, Plush Chair Pod, Miscellaneous fun toys 

 

Estimated Value: $350

New England Sports Fan
$1

Celtics - Jaylen Brown Signed Photograph

Bruins -Jeremey Swayman Signed Puck, Bobby Carpenter signed picture

Red Sox- 2 hats, shirt, sneakers

Patriots – slippers, cushion, flag, wreath

Estimated Value: $ 500

Mountain Bike
$1

Ozark Trail 29” Mountain Bike with Helmut

 

Estimated Value: $500

Nature Lover
$1

Nature Lover

 

2 Roger Williams Park Zoo Passes

$ 100 Gift Card to Zoo New England

4 Old Sturbridge Village Passes

Bird House and Supplies

 

Estimated Value: $ 300

Handy Person
$1

Hart 20v Impact Driver and Battery, Hart Rotary Tool and Accessories, 2 Hart Tool Bags, Battery Charger/Jumper Set

Automotive Cleaning and a Milwaukee Hand Truck

 

 

Estimated Value: $ 400

Camping
$1

Coleman Cooler, 2 Coleman Cots, Sleeping Bags, 2 Camp Chairs, Portable Grill, Stovetop, and Camping Supplies

 

Estimated Value:   $ 500

Couples Pamper Basket
$1

KIST Gift Card

Towel Set

Spa Escape Bath Sets

Versace Parfum

Vera Bradley Wallet

 

Estimated Value: $200

Whiskey and Wine **21 to pickup, cannot ship
$1

3 Bottles of Nice Wine

Johnny Walker Black Label

Knob Creek Smoked Maple Whiskey, Angels’ Envy Bourbon

4 Old Fashion Glasses

 

Estimated Value: $ 250

Mass Lottery Raffle **18 and up, cannot ship
$1

15 $5 scratch tickets

 

Estimated Value: $75

Bling Basket
$1

Lilly Pulitzer Bangle, Earrings, Bracelets and Hoops

Tommy Bahama Necklaces with Semi-Precious Stones and Freshwater Pearls

Bulova, Casio, and Armitron Watches

 

Estimated Value: $ 400

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