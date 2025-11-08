Angels Choir Night

Offered by
About this shop
View Level sections at Angel Stadium are the highest and farthest seats. When purchasing tickets in this area, pay close attention to the row and section you're considering.
Outfield Seats at Angel Stadium are available in Left and Right Field. These are ideal for guests who want to soak up the sun and value a good deal over being close to home plate.
Field Level Seats at Angel Stadium are labeled in the 100s. These are the most popular tickets among fans who want the closest seats to the field.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!