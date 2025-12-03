Angel’s Landing Foundation 2025 Hoodies

GILDAN* Youth Ultra Cotton®
100% US Cotton
Sizes: S-XL
MATERIAL
Solids: 100% U.S. Cotton
Classic fit for loose comfort
A great choice for everyday wear
Heavyweight tee perfect for layering or on its own
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Tear away label for customizable comfort
Decorating techniques -Screen printing
Proudly using 100% US Cotton that is sustainably grown and ethically harvested
Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
GILDAN* Youth Ultra Cotton®
100% US Cotton
Sizes: S-XL
MATERIAL
Solids: 100% U.S. Cotton
Classic fit for loose comfort
A great choice for everyday wear
Heavyweight tee perfect for layering or on its own
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Tear away label for customizable comfort
Decorating techniques -Screen printing
Proudly using 100% US Cotton that is sustainably grown and ethically harvested
Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
2025 ALF T-Shirt Youth Pink
$35
GILDAN* Youth Ultra Cotton®
100% US Cotton
Sizes: M-XL
(Small is temporarily out of stock but will be in soon)
MATERIAL
Solids: 100% U.S. Cotton
Classic fit for loose comfort
A great choice for everyday wear
Heavyweight tee perfect for layering or on its own
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Tear away label for customizable comfort
Decorating techniques -Screen printing
Proudly using 100% US Cotton that is sustainably grown and ethically harvested
Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
GILDAN* Youth Ultra Cotton®
100% US Cotton
Sizes: M-XL
(Small is temporarily out of stock but will be in soon)
MATERIAL
Solids: 100% U.S. Cotton
Classic fit for loose comfort
A great choice for everyday wear
Heavyweight tee perfect for layering or on its own
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Tear away label for customizable comfort
Decorating techniques -Screen printing
Proudly using 100% US Cotton that is sustainably grown and ethically harvested
Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
2025 ALF T-Shirt Adult Black
$35
Softstyle™ Adult T-Shirt
100% Cotton
Sizes: S-XL
MATERIAL
Solids: 100% ring spun cotton
Modern classic fit designed for on-the-move comfort
Soft ring spun fabric feels great against your skin
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Tear away label for customizable comfort
Decorating techniques - Screen printing, embroidery, iron-on transfers, discharge, bleaching and DTG
Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
Softstyle™ Adult T-Shirt
100% Cotton
Sizes: S-XL
MATERIAL
Solids: 100% ring spun cotton
Modern classic fit designed for on-the-move comfort
Soft ring spun fabric feels great against your skin
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Tear away label for customizable comfort
Decorating techniques - Screen printing, embroidery, iron-on transfers, discharge, bleaching and DTG
Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
2025 ALF Adult V-Neck T-Shirt
$35
Women's V-Neck T-Shirt
Gildan® Heavy Cotton™
Sizes: S-XL
MATERIAL
100% U.S. cotton
Semi-fitted side seamed body offers a slightly contoured silhouette
Versatile style that goes with jeans, shorts, and sweats
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Non-topstitched, narrow width, rib collar
Tear away label for customizable comfort
Decorating techniques -Screen printing
Companion styles: G5000, G5000B, G5100P
Proudly using 100% US Cotton that is sustainably grown and ethically harvested
Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
Women's V-Neck T-Shirt
Gildan® Heavy Cotton™
Sizes: S-XL
MATERIAL
100% U.S. cotton
Semi-fitted side seamed body offers a slightly contoured silhouette
Versatile style that goes with jeans, shorts, and sweats
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Non-topstitched, narrow width, rib collar
Tear away label for customizable comfort
Decorating techniques -Screen printing
Companion styles: G5000, G5000B, G5100P
Proudly using 100% US Cotton that is sustainably grown and ethically harvested
Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
Shipping
$5
Standard shipping across the US. Must be added to order if you will not be picking your items up.
Standard shipping across the US. Must be added to order if you will not be picking your items up.
Add a donation for Angel’s Landing Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!