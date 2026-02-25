S.A.F.E., Inc

Hosted by

S.A.F.E., Inc

About this event

2026 Angels of Autism Awards and Fundraiser

22 Edgewood Rd

Drums, PA 18222, USA

Wings of Hope
$65

You are the Wings of Hope. By purchasing this ticket you are showing your commitment to acceptance and inclusion of individuals with autism in your community. Your ticket includes cocktail hour with Hors d'oeuvres table and passed Hors d'oeuvres, plated dinner, awards ceremony and dancing.

Empowering Lives
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

You and/or your organization is Empowering Lives. By purchasing this group ticket you are highlighting a common goal of supporting individuals with autism living inclusive lives. Your ticket includes cocktail hour with Hors d'oeuvres table and passed Hors d'oeuvres, plated dinner, awards ceremony and dancing.

Add a donation for S.A.F.E., Inc

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