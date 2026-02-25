2026 Angels of Autism Awards and Fundraiser

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About this event
You are the Wings of Hope. By purchasing this ticket you are showing your commitment to acceptance and inclusion of individuals with autism in your community. Your ticket includes cocktail hour with Hors d'oeuvres table and passed Hors d'oeuvres, plated dinner, awards ceremony and dancing.
You and/or your organization is Empowering Lives. By purchasing this group ticket you are highlighting a common goal of supporting individuals with autism living inclusive lives. Your ticket includes cocktail hour with Hors d'oeuvres table and passed Hors d'oeuvres, plated dinner, awards ceremony and dancing.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!