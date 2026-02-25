Angels of Autism Awards Gala Sponsorships (copy)

This award recognizes a volunteer’s dedication and hard work, highlighting their passion and empathy in serving the autism community. Your sponsorship of this award allows for table of 6 reserved for your guests. Prime logo placement on event materials (website, social media and full page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and media coverage.

Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award which includes $1,000.00 check to the recipient in the sponsor's name.