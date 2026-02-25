Angels of Autism Awards Gala Sponsorships (copy)

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About this event
This award directly highlights leadership in creating and advancing legislation for the autism community.
Your sponsorship of this award allows for table of 6 reserved for your guests. Prime logo placement on event materials (website, social media and full page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and media coverage.
Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award.
This award recognizes a volunteer’s dedication and hard work, highlighting their passion and empathy in serving the autism community. Your sponsorship of this award allows for table of 6 reserved for your guests. Prime logo placement on event materials (website, social media and full page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and media coverage.
Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award which includes $1,000.00 check to the recipient in the sponsor's name.
This award honors a private business that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering a genuinely inclusive environment for individuals on the autism spectrum—not only through employment, but also through innovative practices that break down traditional barriers and create meaningful opportunities. Sponsor receives 2 tickets to the event, logo placement on event materials (website, social media and half page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and any media coverage. Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award.
This award is for a teacher who fosters a supportive, inclusive environment in the general education setting for students on the autism spectrum. Sponsor receives 4 tickets to the event, logo placement on event materials (website, social media and half page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and any media coverage. Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award which includes $500.00 check to the recipient in the sponsor's name.
This award recognizes an outstanding special education teacher for exceptional innovation in classroom practices and dedicated guidance in educating individuals on the autism spectrum. Sponsor receives 4 tickets to the event, logo placement on event materials (website, social media and half page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and any media coverage. Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award which includes $500.00 check to the recipient in the sponsor's name.
This award recognizes a private or community philanthropic organization for its outstanding support and funding of programs that benefit individuals on the autism spectrum. Sponsor receives 2 tickets to the event, logo placement on event materials (website, social media and half page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and any media coverage. Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award.
This award honors a medical professional—such as a doctor, nurse, or physician assistant—who has demonstrated outstanding understanding, compassion, innovation, and care in serving individuals with autism. Sponsor receives 2 tickets to the event, logo placement on event materials (website, social media and half page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and any media coverage. Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award.
This award recognizes a therapist or counselor who has dedicated themselves to helping individuals with autism reach their full potential. Sponsor receives 2 tickets to the event, logo placement on event materials (website, social media and half page in the program book), acknowledgment in press releases and any media coverage. Opportunity for representative of sponsoring organization to speak and present award.
Full page (5.5x8.5"), color ad in the program with corporate bio and logo and logo and link on website supporter and resource page
Half page (5.5x4.25") ad in the event program with logo and logo and link on website supporter or resource page
Families and individuals - showcase your loved ones on our support page in the event program, featuring name and photo. Your contribution helps us build a stronger community.
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