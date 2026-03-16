Angels on the Green Silent Auction

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🔥 MiniMax Big Flavor Package 🔥 Small in size, BIG on flavor! This MiniMax from Big Green Egg is the ultimate grilling powerhouse… perfect for patios, tailgates, camping trips, beach weekends, or wherever the fun takes you. This package comes with grilling accessories. Don’t let the name fool you… this Egg delivers legendary wood-fired flavor, incredible heat retention, and versatility that lets you grill, smoke, roast, and sear like a pro. Portable, powerful, and ridiculously fun, the MiniMax is a crowd favorite for seasoned grill masters and beginners alike. Whether you’re cooking steaks for friends or low-and-slow barbecue, this Egg does it all… with style.
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Enjoy a rare opportunity to own a carefully curated selection of premium, aged cigars from a private personal collection, generously donated by Sweetbriar.
This exclusive box features hand-selected cigars that have been properly aged, allowing their flavors to deepen and mature for a smoother, more refined smoking experience. Aged cigars are highly sought after for their complexity, balance, and richness—making this a standout addition for any cigar enthusiast or collector.
Whether you are a seasoned aficionado or looking for a unique and luxurious gift, this collection offers both quality and character that cannot be easily replicated.
Details:
• Estimated value: $300
• Donated from a private, personally maintained collection
• Properly aged for enhanced flavor and smoothness
• Perfect for collectors or special occasions
Starting bid
Enjoy the getaway of your choice with this $500 Airbnb gift card. From cozy cabins to beachfront escapes, the possibilities are endless. Donated by Loneshadow Farms, a beautiful local micro wedding venue and Airbnb retreat, this package is perfect for a relaxing escape while supporting Harris County students.
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Valued at $330 Ready to feel stronger, healthier, and more energized? This incredible package from Foundation Training Facility is the perfect opportunity to jumpstart your fitness journey or take your current routine to the next level.
This package includes a 6-month membership to one of the area’s most motivating, results-driven training facilities, plus one full hour of personalized training with a professional coach who will help you build confidence, refine your form, and create a plan tailored specifically to your goals.
Whether you’re looking to build strength, increase endurance, lose weight, or simply move better, Foundation Training Facility offers a supportive, high-energy environment designed to help you succeed.
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THIS is next-level Braves memorabilia. This **baseball batting glove is personally autographed by superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, making it a true one-of-a-kind collectible. Sent directly from the Atlanta Braves, this signed glove delivers the ultimate combination of authenticity, rarity, and star power. Perfect for a man cave, office display, sports room, or serious memorabilia collection, this piece is guaranteed to turn heads and spark bidding wars. Autographed. Iconic.
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1 Month Ultimate Membership to Shiva Yoga Valued at $120 (Unlimited yoga classes, unlimited use of infrared sauna, towel service) + 1 Brand New Manduka Pro Yoga Mat Valued at $140
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Upgrade your outdoor cooking game with this Char-Griller Flat Iron Griddle Model E8428, a versatile flat-top grill perfect for everything from breakfast favorites to backyard cookouts.
This propane-powered griddle features a spacious cooking surface ideal for preparing pancakes, eggs, bacon, smash burgers, fajitas, and more—all at once. Whether you are feeding a crowd or enjoying a weekend cookout, this grill delivers both performance and convenience.
Perfect for anyone who loves to cook outdoors and entertain family and friends.
⭐️ Flat-top cooking surface for ultimate versatility
⭐️ Ideal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites
⭐️ Great for tailgating, backyard gatherings, and events
Donated in support of School Lunch Angels. Every bid helps eliminate school lunch debt for students in Harris County.
Starting bid
f you love that fresh-off-the-lot shine and the feeling of stepping into a spotless, showroom-worthy ride, this one is for you! This Disciple Detail Extreme Detail package is the ultimate reset for your vehicle — taking it from everyday driven to jaw-dropping, head-turning clean.
With meticulous attention, professional techniques, and serious elbow grease, your vehicle will receive a top-to-bottom transformation designed to restore that deep gloss, crisp finish, and immaculate interior. Every nook, every surface, every detail is treated with precision and care to bring your car back to life.
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Step into the ultimate head-to-toe reset with this indulgent self-care experience designed to leave you glowing, and completely renewed.
Begin with a luxurious Tips & Toes nail experience valued at $50, where tired hands and feet are softened, shaped, and transformed into perfectly polished perfection. From the relaxing soak to the flawless finish, every detail is crafted to leave you feeling confident and refreshed.
And just when you think it couldn’t get any better… melt into a 90-minute PachaSoul massage—integrated massage experience —This session blends relaxation and therapeutic work to leave you feeling restored, grounded, and renewed.
This is more than a service—it’s an experience. Valued at $145
The ultimate reset. The kind of pampering you didn’t know you needed.
Treat yourself… or gift someone the luxury of feeling their absolute best.
Starting bid
THIS is next-level Falcons memorabilia. This **NFL-authenticated mini-helmet is personally autographed by Jalon Walker of the Atlanta Falcons, making it a true one-of-a-kind collectible. Featuring official Atlanta Falcons authentication, this signed mini-helmet the ultimate combination of authenticity, rarity, and star power. Perfect for a man cave, office display, sports room, or serious memorabilia collection, this piece is guaranteed to turn heads and spark bidding wars. Autographed. Authenticated. Iconic.
Starting bid
Give your favorite chair, loveseat, or tired piece of furniture a beautiful second life with this exclusive custom slipcover labor by Amanda Hayes-Tolentino package valued at $250. Whether you're refreshing a beloved heirloom or elevating your home décor, this is your chance to create a tailored, one-of-a-kind transformation.
Our skilled upholstery artisan will provide expert craftsmanship, precise fitting, and thoughtful attention to detail to design a slipcover that brings fresh style, comfort, and personality to your space. From classic and timeless to modern and sophisticated, the possibilities are endless when you pair the perfect fabric with professional custom work.
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Treat yourself to a luxurious beauty refresh with this $100 Brow & Beauty gift card, the perfect opportunity to elevate your self-care routine and walk out feeling confident, polished, and radiant.
Vy's Spa & Nails has generously donated a Head Spa valued at $60
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Leighton Convertible Gold Pearl Chain Necklace 14k Gold Over Brass, Freshwater Cultured Pearl with 17" chain,
✨ Half bold statement, half delicate charm... this stunning convertible necklace truly gives you the best of both worlds. Featuring a modern mixed-chain design (one side paperclip bold, the other dainty and refined) and finished with a luminous freshwater cultured pearl, it’s effortlessly chic and endlessly versatile.
Wear it polished and classic for brunch, or sleek and modern for an evening out.
Starting bid
✨ $150 Gorjana Gift Card – Effortless, Everyday Luxury ✨
Treat yourself or someone special to timeless, California-inspired jewelry with this $150 gift card to Gorjana. Known for their effortlessly chic designs, Gorjana offers beautifully crafted necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and layering pieces that are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Whether you’re looking for a meaningful gift or adding a touch of elegance to your own collection, Gorjana’s pieces are designed to be worn, loved, and layered.
💛 Why you’ll love it:
• Modern, minimalist jewelry that never goes out of style
• Perfect for gifting or personal indulgence
• High-quality pieces designed for everyday wear
Starting bid
Jeff Foxworthy autographed bundle includes one Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again signed poster (all 4 comedian autographs) with an autographed Jeff Foxworthy book and T-shirt.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!