Angels on the Green Silent Auction

Enjoy a rare opportunity to own a carefully curated selection of premium, aged cigars from a private personal collection, generously donated by Sweetbriar.

This exclusive box features hand-selected cigars that have been properly aged, allowing their flavors to deepen and mature for a smoother, more refined smoking experience. Aged cigars are highly sought after for their complexity, balance, and richness—making this a standout addition for any cigar enthusiast or collector.

Whether you are a seasoned aficionado or looking for a unique and luxurious gift, this collection offers both quality and character that cannot be easily replicated.

Details:

• Estimated value: $300

• Donated from a private, personally maintained collection

• Properly aged for enhanced flavor and smoothness

• Perfect for collectors or special occasions