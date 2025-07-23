Angels Swag and More

2026 Calendar - US Only item
2026 Calendar - US Only
$25

🆓 FREE SHIPPING 🆓


📅 Calendar Features 📅


🪽 11 x 16 - 12 month wall calendar featuring pictures of current and past Angels.


💝 Important dates of The Angels, ex. Birthdays.


🐵 Animal Focused “Holidays”


📸 Photography by Teran of Phido Photography; some candid photos will be provided from our personal “library”.


🛜 www.phidophotography.com


🎨 Cover artwork (logo) by Maria Brennan Art LLC.


📧 [email protected]


Digital Artwork and Formatting by Adrienne


📧 [email protected]

2026 Calendar - Interntional item
2026 Calendar - Interntional
$35

🆓 FREE SHIPPING 🆓


📅 Calendar Features 📅


🪽 11 x 16 - 12 month wall calendar featuring pictures of current and past Angels.


💝 Important dates of The Angels, ex. Birthdays.


🐵 Animal Focused “Holidays”


📸 Photography by Teran of Phido Photography; some candid photos will be provided from our personal “library”.


🛜 www.phidophotography.com


🎨 Cover artwork (logo) by Maria Brennan Art LLC.


📧 [email protected]


Digital Artwork and Formatting by Adrienne


📧 [email protected]

Farm Logo Vinyl Decal - US ONLY item
Farm Logo Vinyl Decal - US ONLY
$5

❤️ FREE SHIPPING


Decal Details


✨ 4 x 4 inches

✨ UV Resistant for 6+ years

✨ Waterproof and dishwasher safe!

➡️ Glam Up your favorite water bottle

✨ 7 mil thick and laminated for longevity


Decals printed by Sticker Cheetah


🛜 www.stickercheetah.com


Art by Maria Brennan


📧 [email protected]


Digital Artwork by Adrienne


📧 [email protected]


Farm Logo Vinyl Decal - International item
Farm Logo Vinyl Decal - International
$10

❤️ FREE SHIPPING


Decal Details


✨ 4 x 4 inches

✨ UV Resistant for 6+ years

✨ Waterproof and dishwasher safe!

➡️ Glam Up your favorite water bottle

✨ 7 mil thick and laminated for longevity


Decals printed by Sticker Cheetah


🛜 www.stickercheetah.com


Art by Maria Brennan


📧 [email protected]


Digital Artwork by Adrienne


📧 [email protected]


Wing Logo Vinyl Decal - US ONLY item
Wing Logo Vinyl Decal - US ONLY
$5

❤️ FREE SHIPPING


Decal Details


✨ 6W x 4T inches

✨ UV Resistant for 6+ years

✨ Waterproof and dishwasher safe!

➡️ Glam Up your favorite water bottle

✨ 7 mil thick and laminated for longevity


Decals printed by Sticker Cheetah


🛜 www.stickercheetah.com


Art by Maria Brennan


📧 [email protected]


Digital Artwork by Adrienne


📧 [email protected]


Wing Logo Vinyl Decal - International item
Wing Logo Vinyl Decal - International
$10

❤️ FREE SHIPPING


Decal Details


✨ 6W x 4T inches

✨ UV Resistant for 6+ years

✨ Waterproof and dishwasher safe!

➡️ Glam Up your favorite water bottle

✨ 7 mil thick and laminated for longevity


Decals printed by Sticker Cheetah


🛜 www.stickercheetah.com


Art by Maria Brennan


📧 [email protected]


Digital Artwork by Adrienne


📧 [email protected]


addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing