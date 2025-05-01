Angelz On Deck Summer Jump-Off Raffle – Win a Signed Jersey or Baseball!

You will receive 3 TICKETS for the Signed Heat Jersey 🏀👕
and 3 TICKETS for the Signed Marlins Baseball ⚾🖊️
With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆
MAXIMIZE Support for our Youth with your Pack Purchase.
You will receive 3 TICKETS for the Signed Heat Jersey 🏀👕
and 3 TICKETS for the Signed Marlins Baseball ⚾🖊️
With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆
MAXIMIZE Support for our Youth with your Pack Purchase.
12 Tickets / HALL OF FAME PACK (6 Heat+6 Marlins)(Reg Price)
$360
This includes 12 tickets
You will receive 6 TICKETS for the Signed Heat Jersey 🏀👕
and 6 TICKETS for the Signed Marlins Baseball ⚾🖊️
With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆
MAXIMIZE Support for our Youth with your Pack Purchase.
You will receive 6 TICKETS for the Signed Heat Jersey 🏀👕
and 6 TICKETS for the Signed Marlins Baseball ⚾🖊️
With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆
MAXIMIZE Support for our Youth with your Pack Purchase.
Add a donation for Angelz On Deck Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!