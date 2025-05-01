Angelz On Deck Inc

Hosted by

Angelz On Deck Inc

About this raffle

Angelz On Deck Summer Jump-Off Raffle – Win a Signed Jersey or Baseball!

1 Heat Jersey Ticket (Regular Pricing)
$70
You will receive 1 TICKET into the raffle for the Signed Heat Jersey. 🏀👕 With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆
1 Marlins Baseball Ticket (Regular Pricing)
$50
You will receive 1 TICKET into the raffle for the Signed Marlins Baseball. ⚾🖊️ With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆
3 Tickets / ALL-STAR HEAT PACK (Regular Pricing)
$140
This includes 3 tickets
You will receive 3 TICKETS into the raffle for the Signed Heat Jersey. 🏀👕 With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆
3 Tickets / ALL-STAR MARLINS PACK (Regular Pricing)
$100
This includes 3 tickets
You will receive 3 TICKETS into the raffle for the Signed Marlins Baseball. ⚾🖊️ With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆
6 Tickets / MVP PACK (3 Heat + 3 Marlins)(Regular Pricing)
$200
This includes 6 tickets
You will receive 3 TICKETS for the Signed Heat Jersey 🏀👕 and 3 TICKETS for the Signed Marlins Baseball ⚾🖊️ With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆 MAXIMIZE Support for our Youth with your Pack Purchase.
12 Tickets / HALL OF FAME PACK (6 Heat+6 Marlins)(Reg Price)
$360
This includes 12 tickets
You will receive 6 TICKETS for the Signed Heat Jersey 🏀👕 and 6 TICKETS for the Signed Marlins Baseball ⚾🖊️ With every ticket purchase our youth win!✨🏆 MAXIMIZE Support for our Youth with your Pack Purchase.
Add a donation for Angelz On Deck Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!