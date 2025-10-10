ANGP's Senior "Battle of the District"

21000 141st Ave N

Rogers, MN 55374, USA

SENIOR STUDENT *PARTICIPANT* Only
$15

Price includes admission as a "player/participant" to guarantee your place in the games.. It also Includes our RHS ANGP Player T-Shirt to wear the day of the event.
**Seniors- DO NOT purchase this until you have signed/submitted the liability waiver** Visit www.rhsgradparty.com and click on "Student Page" and Scroll to "2026 Battle of the District"

Early Bird Spectator Admission
$15
Enjoy discounted entry and the full program with access to watch all main activities.
Family members ages 10 and younger are FREE with paying adults. Children ages 11-15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Last Minute General Admission
$20

General Admission to the full program with access to watch all main activities. Family members ages 10 and younger are FREE with paying adults. Children ages 11-15 must be accompanied by an adult.

