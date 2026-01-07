Animal Enrichment Piñatas with Tiger Creek

Hosted by
Come get your hands sticky and make enrichment piñatas with us! A Tiger Creek Coordinator will be walking us through creating these items safely and teaching us about the animal sanctuary.
70% of these ticket proceeds go to Tiger Creek!
Can't make the workshop or prefer to just donate directly without getting your hands sticky? That's okay, too!
100% of these ticket proceeds go to Tiger Creek!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!