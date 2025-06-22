Animal Genome Institute's Shop

Genomics sample processing item
Genomics sample processing
$30
We’re here to support your project too! We offer sample processing services for body fluids, tissues, stool, and environmental materials for a variety of genomic analyses, including Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and qPCR. Pricing is an estimate for a typical NGS sample or qPCR project. Contact us for more details, and we’ll tailor our services to fit your specific project needs.
Bioinformatics analysis item
Bioinformatics analysis
$30
We’re here to support your project too! We offer custom bioinformatics analysis services tailored to your scientific needs. Pricing is based on the time spent, with an hourly rate of $30. Contact us to discuss your project and get a personalized quote.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing