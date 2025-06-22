Animal Genome Institute's Shop

We’re here to support your project too! We offer sample processing services for body fluids, tissues, stool, and environmental materials for a variety of genomic analyses, including Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and qPCR. Pricing is an estimate for a typical NGS sample or qPCR project. Contact us for more details, and we’ll tailor our services to fit your specific project needs.

We’re here to support your project too! We offer sample processing services for body fluids, tissues, stool, and environmental materials for a variety of genomic analyses, including Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and qPCR. Pricing is an estimate for a typical NGS sample or qPCR project. Contact us for more details, and we’ll tailor our services to fit your specific project needs.

seeMoreDetailsMobile