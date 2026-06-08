Barks, Bids & Beach Days ... Summer Auction!

$85 Value

Cattier Champagne ~ Premier Cru Brut

Champagne Toast 3-wick soy wax blend candle

Two bubble glass champagne flutes

Pink & Teal sparkly gnome

Product Highlights: Champagne, France - An intense and flavorful blanc de blancs with dried pears and apples as well as some lemons and pie crust. Medium-bodied with a racy, focused texture. Lively finish. A blend of 40% pinot noir, 32% chardonnay and 28% pinot meunier. Three years on the lees.





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