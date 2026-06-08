Animal Help Alliance

Hosted by

Animal Help Alliance

About this event

Barks, Bids & Beach Days ... Summer Auction!

Pick-up location

1750 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128, USA

Honda Motocompacto - Electric Foldable Scooter item
Honda Motocompacto - Electric Foldable Scooter item
Honda Motocompacto - Electric Foldable Scooter item
Honda Motocompacto - Electric Foldable Scooter item
Honda Motocompacto - Electric Foldable Scooter item
Honda Motocompacto - Electric Foldable Scooter item
Honda Motocompacto - Electric Foldable Scooter
$500

Starting bid

Value $995


Backed by Honda’s reputation for dependability, durability and quality, the Motocompacto is an electric vehicle that redefines personal transportation. The Motocompacto is intended for all riders, 14 years and older with a weight capacity of 265lbs.

  • Uses a standard 15-amp outlet
  • Max speed is 15 mph with a range of 12 miles on a full charge that lasts up to 3.5 hours!
  • Comfort Features: cushy seat, foot pegs, digital speedometer
  • It folds into its own carrying case - you can literally pick it up like luggage.
  • Weighs 41.3 lbs
  • Ready-to-ride size: 38.1" x 35" x 17.2"
  • Folded size: 29.2" x 21.1" x 3.7"
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag item
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag item
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag item
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag item
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag item
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag item
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag item
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag item
Coach Signature Peanuts Patches Bag
$200

Starting bid

Value $550


Brand: Coach x Peanuts (Limited Edition 75th Anniversary Collection)
Style Name: City Tote In Signature Canvas With Patches
Style Number: CBJ91
Condition: New With Tags (NWT)


Product Details:

Classic Coach Signature coated canvas featuring iconic Peanuts character patches (Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy and Woodstock).

Hardware: Polished gold-tone hardware.

Interior: Spacious main compartment with one inside zip pocket.

Closure: Secure snap closure.

Handles: Dual leather handles with a 10" drop for comfortable shoulder wear.

Measurements:
Length: 13.0"
Height: 11.5"
Width: 6.25"

This is a limited edition collector's piece from the 2025 Coach Peanuts collaboration. Perfect for everyday use or as a gift for any Peanuts fan!

Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon item
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon item
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon item
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon item
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon item
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon item
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
$40

Starting bid

$88 Value

  • Bottle of Caymus Vineyards 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
  • Two Red Wine glasses
  • Brookstone 3-Piece Wine Essentials set

*Must be 21+ to bid on this item


Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket item
Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket item
Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket item
Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket item
Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket item
Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket item
Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket item
Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket item
Don Julio Margarita/Lindo Michoacan Gift Basket
$65

Starting bid

$170 Value


Don Julio Blanco 1942 Tequila

Blood Orange Margarita Mix

Pair of Margarita Glasses

El Corko Sombrero Bottle Stopper

$100 Lindo Michoacan gift certificate


*Must be 21+ to bid on this item

Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket item
Cattier Champagne Basket
$35

Starting bid

$85 Value

  • Cattier Champagne ~ Premier Cru Brut
  • Champagne Toast 3-wick soy wax blend candle
  • Two bubble glass champagne flutes
  • Pink & Teal sparkly gnome

Product Highlights: Champagne, France - An intense and flavorful blanc de blancs with dried pears and apples as well as some lemons and pie crust. Medium-bodied with a racy, focused texture. Lively finish. A blend of 40% pinot noir, 32% chardonnay and 28% pinot meunier. Three years on the lees.


*Must be 21+ to bid on this item.

Full Day Tattoo Session with Jason Paxman item
Full Day Tattoo Session with Jason Paxman item
Full Day Tattoo Session with Jason Paxman item
Full Day Tattoo Session with Jason Paxman item
Full Day Tattoo Session with Jason Paxman item
Full Day Tattoo Session with Jason Paxman
$700

Starting bid

Full Day Tattoo Session with Jason Paxman

$1,500 value!


This certificate is good for one full day tattoo session with Jason Paxman.


Off Strip Tattoo

5785 W Tropicana Ave, Suite 5

702-318-9499

https://www.instagram.com/jason_paxman_arts/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

  • certificate may only be used by one person
  • to be used on one tattoo, during one session (may be broken down into two shorter sessions if needed - for one tattoo)
Off Strip Tattoo - $200 Gift Certificate item
Off Strip Tattoo - $200 Gift Certificate item
Off Strip Tattoo - $200 Gift Certificate item
Off Strip Tattoo - $200 Gift Certificate item
Off Strip Tattoo - $200 Gift Certificate item
Off Strip Tattoo - $200 Gift Certificate item
Off Strip Tattoo - $200 Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

$200 Tattoo Gift Certificate


Off Strip Tattoo

5785 W. Tropicana Ave, Suite 5

702-318-9499


Quality ink for your body art, including custom tattoos, all at affordable prices.


OFF STRIP TATTOO - Premier Tattoo Studio for Custom Body Art

  • This certificate is good for $200 towards a tattoo with any artist at Off Strip Tattoo.
  • Call for artist availability.
Permanent Make-Up Gift Certificate item
Permanent Make-Up Gift Certificate item
Permanent Make-Up Gift Certificate item
Permanent Make-Up Gift Certificate item
Permanent Make-Up Gift Certificate
$400

Starting bid

This certificate is valid for one complimentary new service - permanent eyebrows, eye liner or lips. Services worth $1,000 +


Ms Amber Red is a cosmetic tattoo expert. She is a globally recognized permanent makeup artist, educator, and innovator. Amber has nearly two decades of artistic experience, and she trained under industry leader Teryn Darling at Girlz Ink studio for 7 years. Amber has traveled the world teaching, and her online academy has allowed her to teach over 5,600 artists worldwide!


Ms Amber Red – Permanent Makeup Studio in Las Vegas


2501 N. Green Valley Pkwy, #119

Henderson, NV 89014

Tattoo with King Erik item
Tattoo with King Erik item
Tattoo with King Erik item
Tattoo with King Erik item
Tattoo with King Erik item
Tattoo with King Erik item
Tattoo with King Erik
$140

Starting bid

The winner will receive a 3-4 inch tattoo valued at $350.


https://www.instagram.com/king_erik_909?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==



VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick item
VGK - Official Jack Eichel Pro Stock Practice Stick
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Fair Market Value - $150 - $250


Golden Knights fans and hockey collectors, here's your chance to take home an authentic piece of elite pro gear while supporting a fantastic cause.


Genuine Bauer pro stock practice stick, custom-built for VGK superstar and Stanley Cup champion, Jack Eichel.


Features:

  • Jack Eichel's custom factory name bar print (EICHEL)
  • Official pro specs (8414-2A-0008 87 DK) stamped directly on the shaft

Whether you're looking for an incredible centerpiece display for your mancave or want to hit the ice with the exact stick specs used by one of NHL's top centerfield players, this is a rare item you won't find on retail shelves.


Donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Golden Knights history while supporting a great cause!

Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet item
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Helmet
$150

Starting bid

Estimated Fair Market Value $300 - $450


Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Full-Size Helmet with Visor


Go Knights Go! Calling all Golden Knights fans and sports memorabilia collectors! Here is your chance to own a truly standout piece of Vegas hockey history while making a meaningful difference for our cause.


This is an official, full-size Bauer white road helmet complete with an authentic Oakley visor and official team decals, including the Vegas Golden Knights shield logo and side sponsor graphics.


Item Highlights:

  • Autographed by Team Players: Features multiple signatures handwritten in bold black ink directly on the helmet shell and visor. Including Jersey #13, #77, #65, #42, #12 and others.
  • NHL Unity & Equity decal on back of helmet
  • Featuring the Naqvi sponsor decal
  • Full-Size & Authentic Detail: Premium equipment featuring official team decals, player number badging, and NHL league stickers.
  • Ready to Display: A centerpiece collectible perfect for any fan cave, office, or display case.
  • Support a Great Cause: 100% of the proceeds from this auction directly benefit our charity mission!

Don't let this rare, eye-catching piece of Golden Knights memorabilia pass you by. Place your bids today, show your team pride, and help us reach our fundraising goal!


Donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Golden Knights history while supporting a great cause!

VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie item
VGK 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Hoodie
$100

Starting bid

$350 Value!

  • Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Player-Issued Authentic Pro Hoodie
    • Official 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff design
    • Player-issued number 55 on the sleeve
    • Authentic Pro locker-room apparel (not standard fan merchandise)
    • Size XL
    • Excellent, laundered condition

Also Included in the Basket:

  • Marzano Anniversario 62 Primitivo di Manduria Riserva 2018 (bold, full-bodied red wine from Puglia, Italy)
  • What Do You MEME? (card game)
  • Dog Inspired Decor (Be the Person your Dog thinks you are)

Hoodie was donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Golden Knights history while supporting a great cause!


*Must be 21+ to bid on this item

Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet item
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Fair Market Value $175 - $275 Value


Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet


Up for auction is an authentic Henderson Silver Knights metallic chrome AHL helmet, featuring autographs from multiple players across the 2021-2023 team rosters!


Item Details:

  • Team: Henderson Silver Knights (AHL)
  • Item: Official CCM Metallic Chrome Player Helmet
  • Signatures: Team-signed, including recognizable player autographs and roster numbers such as #52, #94, #4, #34, #65 and #39.
  • Condition: Good / Display-ready

Donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Silver Knights history while supporting a great cause!


Please note: Due to the high-shine chrome finish, reflections in the photos make it tricky to capture, but the helmet looks fantastic in person!

VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket item
VGK Player-Issued Hoodie/Jack Daniels Gift Basket
$70

Starting bid

$225 Value!

  • Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) Player-Issued Authentic Pro Hoodie
    • Player-issued number 23 on the sleeve
    • Authentic Pro locker-room apparel (not standard fan merchandise)
    • Size L
    • Good, laundered condition

Also Included in the Basket:

  • Bottle of Jack Daniels
  • 4 VGK/Jack Daniels cocktail glasses
  • Buzzed drinking card game

Hoodie was donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Golden Knights history while supporting a great cause!


*Must be 21+ to bid on this item

Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket item
Henderson Silver Knights/Ciroc Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

$100 Value


GIFT BASKET includes:

  • Henderson Silver Knights Lunar New Year Limited Edition maroon jersey
  • Ciroc Red Berry Bottle
  • Glass Cocktail Beer Mugs (2)
  • Brisked Beer Stainless Steel Chiller Sticks

Hoodie was donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Silver Knights history while supporting a great cause!


*Must be 21+ to bid on this item

Candor Spirits Gift Basket item
Candor Spirits Gift Basket item
Candor Spirits Gift Basket item
Candor Spirits Gift Basket item
Candor Spirits Gift Basket item
Candor Spirits Gift Basket item
Candor Spirits Gift Basket item
Candor Spirits Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

$85 Value

  • Candor Spirits Canned Cocktails
    • White Tea Shot (3)
    • Green Tea Shot (3)
  • Candor Sleeveless Jersey (size small)
  • $50 Bentley's on Sunset Bar & Grill gift certificate
  • Candor Hat
  • Candor Cooling Towel

*Must be age 21+ to bid on this item

Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck! item
Pink Jeep Tours and Giant Bedazzled Duck!
$180

Starting bid

$478 Value


Gift Certificate for two guests to enjoy the Pink Jeep Valley of Fire tour ($368 value)


Three hand-bedazzled ducks! One GIANT duck and two smaller ducks for your Duck-Duck-Jeep collection! ($110 value)

Fender Acoustic Guitar item
Fender Acoustic Guitar item
Fender Acoustic Guitar item
Fender Acoustic Guitar item
Fender Acoustic Guitar
$85

Starting bid

Value $250


Fender FA-115 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar


The new FA-115 pack offers great Fender sound and tremendous value to anyone looking to get their musical journey started on the right foot. This pack includes a rich-sounding FA-115 dreadnought acoustic guitar, along with a gig bag, picks, a strap, a spare pack of strings and a free 90-day subscription to Fender Play with access to hundreds of online lessons - everything you need to start playing instantly.

Spicey-Chamoy Candy Party Tray item
Spicey-Chamoy Candy Party Tray item
Spicey-Chamoy Candy Party Tray item
Spicey-Chamoy Candy Party Tray item
Spicey-Chamoy Candy Party Tray
$10

Starting bid

Value $35


Enjoy this spicey candy party tray. It will be delivered to your home address.


The owners of Chilito-Charm (Kevin and Tania) love spicy candy and decided to create a homemade recipe. They strived to create the best presentation without affecting the taste. Together they created the best spicy candy with a perfect balance of sweet.


Party Gummy


https://www.instagram.com/chilitocharm?igsh=MTRyczAyYWU5emt0cQ==

Say It Big - Birthday Yard Sign! item
Say It Big - Birthday Yard Sign! item
Say It Big - Birthday Yard Sign! item
Say It Big - Birthday Yard Sign! item
Say It Big - Birthday Yard Sign! item
Say It Big - Birthday Yard Sign! item
Say It Big - Birthday Yard Sign!
$40

Starting bid

$130 value


Celebrate BIG with a custom Birthday yard greeting!


A unique party rental to take your celebration to the next level. Say it in a BIG way with a Birthday yard sign rental. Just tell us the recipient's favorite colors, hobbies, and interests. Always cute, classy and BIG!


Call or Text 702-530-6787


https://www.instagram.com/sg_las_vegas/#

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!