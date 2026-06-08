Barks, Bids & Beach Days ... Summer Auction!

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About this event
Starting bid
Value $995
Backed by Honda’s reputation for dependability, durability and quality, the Motocompacto is an electric vehicle that redefines personal transportation. The Motocompacto is intended for all riders, 14 years and older with a weight capacity of 265lbs.
Starting bid
Value $550
Brand: Coach x Peanuts (Limited Edition 75th Anniversary Collection)
Style Name: City Tote In Signature Canvas With Patches
Style Number: CBJ91
Condition: New With Tags (NWT)
Product Details:
Classic Coach Signature coated canvas featuring iconic Peanuts character patches (Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy and Woodstock).
Hardware: Polished gold-tone hardware.
Interior: Spacious main compartment with one inside zip pocket.
Closure: Secure snap closure.
Handles: Dual leather handles with a 10" drop for comfortable shoulder wear.
Measurements:
Length: 13.0"
Height: 11.5"
Width: 6.25"
This is a limited edition collector's piece from the 2025 Coach Peanuts collaboration. Perfect for everyday use or as a gift for any Peanuts fan!
Starting bid
$88 Value
*Must be 21+ to bid on this item
Starting bid
$170 Value
Don Julio Blanco 1942 Tequila
Blood Orange Margarita Mix
Pair of Margarita Glasses
El Corko Sombrero Bottle Stopper
$100 Lindo Michoacan gift certificate
*Must be 21+ to bid on this item
Starting bid
$85 Value
Product Highlights: Champagne, France - An intense and flavorful blanc de blancs with dried pears and apples as well as some lemons and pie crust. Medium-bodied with a racy, focused texture. Lively finish. A blend of 40% pinot noir, 32% chardonnay and 28% pinot meunier. Three years on the lees.
*Must be 21+ to bid on this item.
Starting bid
Full Day Tattoo Session with Jason Paxman
$1,500 value!
This certificate is good for one full day tattoo session with Jason Paxman.
Off Strip Tattoo
5785 W Tropicana Ave, Suite 5
702-318-9499
https://www.instagram.com/jason_paxman_arts/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet
Starting bid
$200 Tattoo Gift Certificate
Off Strip Tattoo
5785 W. Tropicana Ave, Suite 5
702-318-9499
Quality ink for your body art, including custom tattoos, all at affordable prices.
OFF STRIP TATTOO - Premier Tattoo Studio for Custom Body Art
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for one complimentary new service - permanent eyebrows, eye liner or lips. Services worth $1,000 +
Ms Amber Red is a cosmetic tattoo expert. She is a globally recognized permanent makeup artist, educator, and innovator. Amber has nearly two decades of artistic experience, and she trained under industry leader Teryn Darling at Girlz Ink studio for 7 years. Amber has traveled the world teaching, and her online academy has allowed her to teach over 5,600 artists worldwide!
Ms Amber Red – Permanent Makeup Studio in Las Vegas
2501 N. Green Valley Pkwy, #119
Henderson, NV 89014
Starting bid
The winner will receive a 3-4 inch tattoo valued at $350.
https://www.instagram.com/king_erik_909?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
Starting bid
Estimated Fair Market Value - $150 - $250
Golden Knights fans and hockey collectors, here's your chance to take home an authentic piece of elite pro gear while supporting a fantastic cause.
Genuine Bauer pro stock practice stick, custom-built for VGK superstar and Stanley Cup champion, Jack Eichel.
Features:
Whether you're looking for an incredible centerpiece display for your mancave or want to hit the ice with the exact stick specs used by one of NHL's top centerfield players, this is a rare item you won't find on retail shelves.
Donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Golden Knights history while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
Estimated Fair Market Value $300 - $450
Official Vegas Golden Knights Team-Autographed Full-Size Helmet with Visor
Go Knights Go! Calling all Golden Knights fans and sports memorabilia collectors! Here is your chance to own a truly standout piece of Vegas hockey history while making a meaningful difference for our cause.
This is an official, full-size Bauer white road helmet complete with an authentic Oakley visor and official team decals, including the Vegas Golden Knights shield logo and side sponsor graphics.
Item Highlights:
Don't let this rare, eye-catching piece of Golden Knights memorabilia pass you by. Place your bids today, show your team pride, and help us reach our fundraising goal!
Donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Golden Knights history while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
$350 Value!
Also Included in the Basket:
Hoodie was donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Golden Knights history while supporting a great cause!
*Must be 21+ to bid on this item
Starting bid
Estimated Fair Market Value $175 - $275 Value
Henderson Silver Knights Official Autographed Chrome Helmet
Up for auction is an authentic Henderson Silver Knights metallic chrome AHL helmet, featuring autographs from multiple players across the 2021-2023 team rosters!
Item Details:
Donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Silver Knights history while supporting a great cause!
Please note: Due to the high-shine chrome finish, reflections in the photos make it tricky to capture, but the helmet looks fantastic in person!
Starting bid
$225 Value!
Also Included in the Basket:
Hoodie was donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Golden Knights history while supporting a great cause!
*Must be 21+ to bid on this item
Starting bid
$100 Value
GIFT BASKET includes:
Hoodie was donated directly by a generous supporter with direct team connections to benefit our charity fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go directly toward supporting our mission. Bid high to bring home a unique piece of Silver Knights history while supporting a great cause!
*Must be 21+ to bid on this item
Starting bid
$85 Value
*Must be age 21+ to bid on this item
Starting bid
$478 Value
Gift Certificate for two guests to enjoy the Pink Jeep Valley of Fire tour ($368 value)
Three hand-bedazzled ducks! One GIANT duck and two smaller ducks for your Duck-Duck-Jeep collection! ($110 value)
Starting bid
Value $250
Fender FA-115 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar
The new FA-115 pack offers great Fender sound and tremendous value to anyone looking to get their musical journey started on the right foot. This pack includes a rich-sounding FA-115 dreadnought acoustic guitar, along with a gig bag, picks, a strap, a spare pack of strings and a free 90-day subscription to Fender Play with access to hundreds of online lessons - everything you need to start playing instantly.
Starting bid
Value $35
Enjoy this spicey candy party tray. It will be delivered to your home address.
The owners of Chilito-Charm (Kevin and Tania) love spicy candy and decided to create a homemade recipe. They strived to create the best presentation without affecting the taste. Together they created the best spicy candy with a perfect balance of sweet.
https://www.instagram.com/chilitocharm?igsh=MTRyczAyYWU5emt0cQ==
Starting bid
$130 value
Celebrate BIG with a custom Birthday yard greeting!
A unique party rental to take your celebration to the next level. Say it in a BIG way with a Birthday yard sign rental. Just tell us the recipient's favorite colors, hobbies, and interests. Always cute, classy and BIG!
Call or Text 702-530-6787
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!