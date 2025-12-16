Animal Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 9, 2027
Benefits:
Impact:
Your Gold Sponsorship covers feed for one of our equines. This sponsorship ensures that our equine partners remain healthy and ready to support our therapy programs.
Valid until March 9, 2027
Impact:
Your Silver Sponsorship provides essential care for a cat, dog, or donkey. This helps ensure that these animals are well-prepared for their roles in our therapy programs.
Valid until March 9, 2027
Impact:
Your Bronze Sponsorship supports the care of our chickens, covering their food, medical care, and housing. This sponsorship helps maintain the health and happiness of our chickens, ensuring they continue to contribute to our therapeutic services.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!