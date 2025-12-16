Divine Path Ranch

Offered by

Divine Path Ranch

About the memberships

Animal Sponsorship

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Valid until March 9, 2027

Gold Sponsorship: Equines - $2,500

Benefits:

  • Exclusive Recognition: Receive recognition on all of our social medial accounts and website with your name or logo and the name of the sponsored equine.
  • Quarterly Updates: Enjoy detailed updates and photos of your sponsored equine’s progress and activities.
  • Special Events: Invitations to exclusive events or meet-and-greets with your sponsored equine.

Impact:

Your Gold Sponsorship covers feed for one of our equines. This sponsorship ensures that our equine partners remain healthy and ready to support our therapy programs.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,250

Valid until March 9, 2027

Silver Sponsorship: Cat, Dog, or Donkey - $1,250

Benefits:

  • Recognition: Receive recognition on our website with your name or logo and the name of the sponsored animal.
  • Twice-Yearly Email Updates: Enjoy detailed updates and photos of your sponsored equine’s progress and activities sent directly to your inbox.
  • Invitation to Events: Access to special events where you can meet your animal.

Impact:

Your Silver Sponsorship provides essential care for a cat, dog, or donkey. This helps ensure that these animals are well-prepared for their roles in our therapy programs.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Valid until March 9, 2027

Bronze Sponsorship: Chickens - $500

Benefits:

  • Recognition: Receive recognition on our website with your name or logo and the name of the sponsored animal.
  • Annual Update: Updates and photos of your sponsored chickens’ well-being and activities.
  • Invitation to Visits: Annual opportunity to visit our facility and meet the chickens.

Impact:

Your Bronze Sponsorship supports the care of our chickens, covering their food, medical care, and housing. This sponsorship helps maintain the health and happiness of our chickens, ensuring they continue to contribute to our therapeutic services.

Add a donation for Divine Path Ranch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!