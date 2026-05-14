Animas River Days's Silent Auction

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Kayak fishing can get hot. Astral's V-Eight Fisher™ keeps air circulating against your body with our patented Airescape® technology while also providing ample pockets and attachment points for all of your fishing gear.
Size: M/L
Color: Navy Blue
Retail: $165
Donated By: Astral Designs
Starting bid
Redefining the high-performance, amphibious hiking boot. TR1 Merge 2.0™ is an exceptionally breathable, ultra-lightweight hiking boot that combines stability, grip, and ventilation to provide performance on both wet and dry trails.
Size: M6/W7
Color: Pacific Teal
Retail: $170
Donated By: Astral Designs
Starting bid
Originally designed in 1997 and still the most iconic helmet in paddlesports, the Strutter offers impressive low-volume protection for river running and playboating. Inspired by the original baseball cap, the computerized 3D shape provides great style and comfort, and more importantly, offers impressive protection performance for its low volume and style.
Size: M/L
Color: Custom black and pink!
Retail: $200
Donated By: Sweet Protection
Starting bid
Chaco joined forces with professional raft guides to design the innovative Rapid Pro adventure sandals. These sandals combine the comfort and water capabilities you expect from Chaco with 6X the grip on wet river rock, for ultimate water performance.
Chaco designed this all-new outsole in collaboration with Vibram and put it to the test with real-life outdoor enthusiasts through our trusted field-test partner Mountain Equipment Research Group to ensure a best-in-class design. With grip this good, it's no wonder they've earned five stars from the pros.
Size: ANY!
Color: ANY!
Retail: $130
Donated By: Chaco Footwear
Starting bid
Chaco joined forces with professional raft guides to design the innovative Rapid Pro adventure sandals. These sandals combine the comfort and water capabilities you expect from Chaco with 6X the grip on wet river rock, for ultimate water performance.
Chaco designed this all-new outsole in collaboration with Vibram and put it to the test with real-life outdoor enthusiasts through our trusted field-test partner Mountain Equipment Research Group to ensure a best-in-class design. With grip this good, it's no wonder they've earned five stars from the pros.
Size: ANY!
Color: ANY!
Retail: $130
Donated By: Chaco Footwear
Starting bid
Sleek and simple, yet reliable and robust, the 7Figure Dry Top is pure money. The breathable, lightweight, bluesign® certified polyester shell is made entirely from recycled water bottles and is naturally hydrophobic, meaning the fabric won't absorb water after a long day of paddling. A one-piece neoprene band replaces the typical hook and loop adjustable outer tunnel to help make the 7Figure low profile and high performance.
Size: Men's Large
Color: Lichen
Retail: $519
Donated By: Immersion Research
Starting bid
The Women's Aphrodite Dry Top is a high-performance women's specific dry top that features an articulated fit that doesn't compromise mobility or function. The lightweight bluesign® certified polyester shell is breathable and naturally hydrophobic, meaning the fabric won't absorb water over the course of a long day on the water.
Size: W's Large
Color: Interstellar
Retail: $479
Donated By: Immersion Research
Starting bid
Much like the famed-1980s rock band, this bag will become a tote-al classic. The perfect size for haulin' gear, groceries, books, and more. What you've got, it won't be hard to handle. You'll totes get it once you snag one for yourself.
Size: Small
Color: Blue Olive
Retail: $49
Donated By: Immersion Research
Starting bid
The AIRE Smash Bucket is a collapsible, multi-use bucket crafted from 100% upcycled AIRE raft materials—giving new life to durable PVC scraps while reducing waste. Lightweight yet tough, it’s perfect for hauling gear, washing dishes, carrying water, or tackling campsite cleanup. Whether you're packing for a weekend float or setting up a sustainable basecamp, this bucket delivers dependable functionality with eco-conscious construction.
Retail: $55
Donated By: Aire
Starting bid
Step up your tubing game with the AIRE Rocktabomb—built for both lazy lake floats and whitewater thrills. Featuring a 44″ outer diameter and 20″ opening, this ergonomic river tube combines all-day comfort with the rugged durability AIRE is known for.
Constructed from 23 oz. per square yard, 1000-denier whitewater-grade PVC and welded seams, the Rocktabomb is ready for aggressive river use. Inside, an internal urethane AIREcell bladder adds puncture resistance and long-term reliability. A Summit II valve ensures quick inflation and deflation, while dual handles and a mesh floor with a built-in O-ring offer comfort and control on moving water.
Color: Lime
Retail: $280
Donated By: Aire
Comes with a pump!
Starting bid
Step up your tubing game with the AIRE Rocktabomb—built for both lazy lake floats and whitewater thrills. Featuring a 44″ outer diameter and 20″ opening, this ergonomic river tube combines all-day comfort with the rugged durability AIRE is known for.
Constructed from 23 oz. per square yard, 1000-denier whitewater-grade PVC and welded seams, the Rocktabomb is ready for aggressive river use. Inside, an internal urethane AIREcell bladder adds puncture resistance and long-term reliability. A Summit II valve ensures quick inflation and deflation, while dual handles and a mesh floor with a built-in O-ring offer comfort and control on moving water.
Color: Blue
Retail: $280
Donated By: Aire
Comes with a pump!
Starting bid
Level up. The Alpacka Mage is the ultimate whitewater boat for the intermediate to advanced packrafter, allowing you to improve performance with the perfect combination of speed, handling, and multi-day capacity.
Size: 210d - Any Size
Color: Any!
Retail: $1650
Donated By: Alpacka Raft
Starting bid
Round Bottom Outfitter Stow bags are constructed with an 18 oz. PVC-coated polyester top material, and 32 oz. boat fabric on the bottom. The bottom has a grommet tab that will allow you to hang your bag upside down so the water will drain off of the bag and away from the closure. This is our most popular bag for personal items used while on the river. Things like sun screen, rain coats, wet suits, and even first aid kits.
Color: Purple (not yellow)
Retail: $64.99
Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding
Starting bid
Round Bottom Outfitter Stow bags are constructed with an 18 oz. PVC-coated polyester top material, and 32 oz. boat fabric on the bottom. The bottom has a grommet tab that will allow you to hang your bag upside down so the water will drain off of the bag and away from the closure. This is our most popular bag for personal items used while on the river. Things like sun screen, rain coats, wet suits, and even first aid kits.
Color: Purple (not yellow)
Retail: $64.99
Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding
Starting bid
Round Bottom Outfitter Stow bags are constructed with an 18 oz. PVC-coated polyester top material, and 32 oz. boat fabric on the bottom. The bottom has a grommet tab that will allow you to hang your bag upside down so the water will drain off of the bag and away from the closure. This is our most popular bag for personal items used while on the river. Things like sun screen, rain coats, wet suits, and even first aid kits.
Color: Purple (not yellow)
Retail: $64.99
Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding
Starting bid
Tired of always finding the stuff you need at the bottom of your dry bag? The roll-down duffel has its enclosure on the side, allowing you to easily dig and find your items without emptying out the entire bag. Perfect for dry clothing and weather gear. Find what you need when you need it. The ends are 35oz boat material, and the body is 18oz. It comes with a removable sling and our 3-fold roll-down system.
Size: Large
Color: Purple (not red)
Retail: $248
Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding
Starting bid
The Small Kayak Stow was designed for day trips, yet durable enough for extended kayak expeditions. It can store fully loaded, where other bags would not even fit empty. Perfect for self-supporting kayakers who know how valuable every square inch can be.
The Kayak Stow is made with 18 oz PVC-coated polyester fabric. This handy bag can be used as a personal day bag on rafts (Goodbye ammo-can related injuries). They have a grommet in the bottom of a flat seam and can be hung upside down on the “chicken line” in the front of the boat away from the boatman. Easy to access and the water drains away from the closure, keeping everything nice and dry.
Color: White
Retail: $53.24
Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding
Starting bid
The Small Kayak Stow was designed for day trips, yet durable enough for extended kayak expeditions. It can store fully loaded, where other bags would not even fit empty. Perfect for self-supporting kayakers who know how valuable every square inch can be.
The Kayak Stow is made with 18 oz PVC-coated polyester fabric. This handy bag can be used as a personal day bag on rafts (Goodbye ammo-can related injuries). They have a grommet in the bottom of a flat seam and can be hung upside down on the “chicken line” in the front of the boat away from the boatman. Easy to access and the water drains away from the closure, keeping everything nice and dry.
Color: White
Retail: $53.24
Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding
Starting bid
Mini paco for your cooler or drybox!
Size: 1.5"x11"x28"
Color: Dark Blue
Retail: $66.20
Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding
Starting bid
Mini paco for your cooler or drybox!
Size: 1.5"x11"x28"
Color: Dark Blue
Retail: $66.20
Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding
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