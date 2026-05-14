Animas River Days's Silent Auction

Chaco joined forces with professional raft guides to design the innovative Rapid Pro adventure sandals. These sandals combine the comfort and water capabilities you expect from Chaco with 6X the grip on wet river rock, for ultimate water performance.

Chaco designed this all-new outsole in collaboration with Vibram and put it to the test with real-life outdoor enthusiasts through our trusted field-test partner Mountain Equipment Research Group to ensure a best-in-class design. With grip this good, it's no wonder they've earned five stars from the pros.





Size: ANY!

Color: ANY!

Retail: $130

Donated By: Chaco Footwear