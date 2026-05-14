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Animas River Days

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Animas River Days's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

360 S Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81301, USA

Astral V-Eight Fisher item
Astral V-Eight Fisher
$89

Starting bid

Kayak fishing can get hot. Astral's V-Eight Fisher™ keeps air circulating against your body with our patented Airescape® technology while also providing ample pockets and attachment points for all of your fishing gear.


Size: M/L

Color: Navy Blue

Retail: $165

Donated By: Astral Designs

Astral TR1 Shoe item
Astral TR1 Shoe
$95

Starting bid

Redefining the high-performance, amphibious hiking boot. TR1 Merge 2.0™ is an exceptionally breathable, ultra-lightweight hiking boot that combines stability, grip, and ventilation to provide performance on both wet and dry trails.


Size: M6/W7

Color: Pacific Teal

Retail: $170

Donated By: Astral Designs

Sweet Strutter item
Sweet Strutter
$110

Starting bid

Originally designed in 1997 and still the most iconic helmet in paddlesports, the Strutter offers impressive low-volume protection for river running and playboating. Inspired by the original baseball cap, the computerized 3D shape provides great style and comfort, and more importantly, offers impressive protection performance for its low volume and style.


Size: M/L

Color: Custom black and pink!

Retail: $200

Donated By: Sweet Protection

Chaco Rapid Pro Gift Certificate item
Chaco Rapid Pro Gift Certificate
$72

Starting bid

Chaco joined forces with professional raft guides to design the innovative Rapid Pro adventure sandals. These sandals combine the comfort and water capabilities you expect from Chaco with 6X the grip on wet river rock, for ultimate water performance.

Chaco designed this all-new outsole in collaboration with Vibram and put it to the test with real-life outdoor enthusiasts through our trusted field-test partner Mountain Equipment Research Group to ensure a best-in-class design. With grip this good, it's no wonder they've earned five stars from the pros.


Size: ANY!

Color: ANY!

Retail: $130

Donated By: Chaco Footwear

Chaco Rapid Pro Gift Certificate item
Chaco Rapid Pro Gift Certificate
$72

Starting bid

Chaco joined forces with professional raft guides to design the innovative Rapid Pro adventure sandals. These sandals combine the comfort and water capabilities you expect from Chaco with 6X the grip on wet river rock, for ultimate water performance.

Chaco designed this all-new outsole in collaboration with Vibram and put it to the test with real-life outdoor enthusiasts through our trusted field-test partner Mountain Equipment Research Group to ensure a best-in-class design. With grip this good, it's no wonder they've earned five stars from the pros.


Size: ANY!

Color: ANY!

Retail: $130

Donated By: Chaco Footwear

IR 7Figure Drytop M's item
IR 7Figure Drytop M's
$285

Starting bid

Sleek and simple, yet reliable and robust, the 7Figure Dry Top is pure money. The breathable, lightweight, bluesign® certified polyester shell is made entirely from recycled water bottles and is naturally hydrophobic, meaning the fabric won't absorb water after a long day of paddling. A one-piece neoprene band replaces the typical hook and loop adjustable outer tunnel to help make the 7Figure low profile and high performance.


Size: Men's Large

Color: Lichen

Retail: $519

Donated By: Immersion Research

IR Aphrodite Drytop W's item
IR Aphrodite Drytop W's
$265

Starting bid

The Women's Aphrodite Dry Top is a high-performance women's specific dry top that features an articulated fit that doesn't compromise mobility or function. The lightweight bluesign® certified polyester shell is breathable and naturally hydrophobic, meaning the fabric won't absorb water over the course of a long day on the water. 


Size: W's Large

Color: Interstellar

Retail: $479

Donated By: Immersion Research

IR Haulin Toats item
IR Haulin Toats
$25

Starting bid

Much like the famed-1980s rock band, this bag will become a tote-al classic. The perfect size for haulin' gear, groceries, books, and more.  What you've got, it won't be hard to handle.  You'll totes get it once you snag one for yourself.


Size: Small

Color: Blue Olive

Retail: $49

Donated By: Immersion Research

Smash Bucket item
Smash Bucket
$29

Starting bid

The AIRE Smash Bucket is a collapsible, multi-use bucket crafted from 100% upcycled AIRE raft materials—giving new life to durable PVC scraps while reducing waste. Lightweight yet tough, it’s perfect for hauling gear, washing dishes, carrying water, or tackling campsite cleanup. Whether you're packing for a weekend float or setting up a sustainable basecamp, this bucket delivers dependable functionality with eco-conscious construction.


Retail: $55

Donated By: Aire

Rocktabomb item
Rocktabomb
$154

Starting bid

Step up your tubing game with the AIRE Rocktabomb—built for both lazy lake floats and whitewater thrills. Featuring a 44″ outer diameter and 20″ opening, this ergonomic river tube combines all-day comfort with the rugged durability AIRE is known for.


Constructed from 23 oz. per square yard, 1000-denier whitewater-grade PVC and welded seams, the Rocktabomb is ready for aggressive river use. Inside, an internal urethane AIREcell bladder adds puncture resistance and long-term reliability. A Summit II valve ensures quick inflation and deflation, while dual handles and a mesh floor with a built-in O-ring offer comfort and control on moving water.


Color: Lime

Retail: $280

Donated By: Aire

Comes with a pump!

Rocktabomb item
Rocktabomb
$154

Starting bid

Step up your tubing game with the AIRE Rocktabomb—built for both lazy lake floats and whitewater thrills. Featuring a 44″ outer diameter and 20″ opening, this ergonomic river tube combines all-day comfort with the rugged durability AIRE is known for.


Constructed from 23 oz. per square yard, 1000-denier whitewater-grade PVC and welded seams, the Rocktabomb is ready for aggressive river use. Inside, an internal urethane AIREcell bladder adds puncture resistance and long-term reliability. A Summit II valve ensures quick inflation and deflation, while dual handles and a mesh floor with a built-in O-ring offer comfort and control on moving water.


Color: Blue

Retail: $280

Donated By: Aire

Comes with a pump!

Mage Self Bailing Packraft item
Mage Self Bailing Packraft
$999

Starting bid

Level up. The Alpacka Mage is the ultimate whitewater boat for the intermediate to advanced packrafter, allowing you to improve performance with the perfect combination of speed, handling, and multi-day capacity.


Size: 210d - Any Size

Color: Any!

Retail: $1650

Donated By: Alpacka Raft

Jack’s Plastic Outfitter Stow item
Jack’s Plastic Outfitter Stow
$35

Starting bid

Round Bottom Outfitter Stow bags are constructed with an 18 oz. PVC-coated polyester top material, and 32 oz. boat fabric on the bottom.  The bottom has a grommet tab that will allow you to hang your bag upside down so the water will drain off of the bag and away from the closure.  This is our most popular bag for personal items used while on the river.  Things like sun screen, rain coats, wet suits, and even first aid kits.


Color: Purple (not yellow)

Retail: $64.99

Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding

Jack’s Plastic Outfitter Stow item
Jack’s Plastic Outfitter Stow
$35

Starting bid

Round Bottom Outfitter Stow bags are constructed with an 18 oz. PVC-coated polyester top material, and 32 oz. boat fabric on the bottom.  The bottom has a grommet tab that will allow you to hang your bag upside down so the water will drain off of the bag and away from the closure.  This is our most popular bag for personal items used while on the river.  Things like sun screen, rain coats, wet suits, and even first aid kits.


Color: Purple (not yellow)

Retail: $64.99

Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding

Jack’s Plastic Outfitter Stow item
Jack’s Plastic Outfitter Stow
$35

Starting bid

Round Bottom Outfitter Stow bags are constructed with an 18 oz. PVC-coated polyester top material, and 32 oz. boat fabric on the bottom.  The bottom has a grommet tab that will allow you to hang your bag upside down so the water will drain off of the bag and away from the closure.  This is our most popular bag for personal items used while on the river.  Things like sun screen, rain coats, wet suits, and even first aid kits.


Color: Purple (not yellow)

Retail: $64.99

Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding

Roll Down Duffel item
Roll Down Duffel
$135

Starting bid

Tired of always finding the stuff you need at the bottom of your dry bag? The roll-down duffel has its enclosure on the side, allowing you to easily dig and find your items without emptying out the entire bag. Perfect for dry clothing and weather gear. Find what you need when you need it. The ends are 35oz boat material, and the body is 18oz. It comes with a removable sling and our 3-fold roll-down system.


Size: Large

Color: Purple (not red)

Retail: $248

Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding

Kayak Stow item
Kayak Stow
$18

Starting bid

The Small Kayak Stow was designed for day trips, yet durable enough for extended kayak expeditions. It can store fully loaded, where other bags would not even fit empty. Perfect for self-supporting kayakers who know how valuable every square inch can be.

The Kayak Stow is made with 18 oz PVC-coated polyester fabric. This handy bag can be used as a personal day bag on rafts (Goodbye ammo-can related injuries). They have a grommet in the bottom of a flat seam and can be hung upside down on the “chicken line” in the front of the boat away from the boatman. Easy to access and the water drains away from the closure, keeping everything nice and dry.


Color: White

Retail: $53.24

Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding

Kayak Stow item
Kayak Stow
$18

Starting bid

The Small Kayak Stow was designed for day trips, yet durable enough for extended kayak expeditions. It can store fully loaded, where other bags would not even fit empty. Perfect for self-supporting kayakers who know how valuable every square inch can be.

The Kayak Stow is made with 18 oz PVC-coated polyester fabric. This handy bag can be used as a personal day bag on rafts (Goodbye ammo-can related injuries). They have a grommet in the bottom of a flat seam and can be hung upside down on the “chicken line” in the front of the boat away from the boatman. Easy to access and the water drains away from the closure, keeping everything nice and dry.


Color: White

Retail: $53.24

Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding

Cooler Pad item
Cooler Pad
$36

Starting bid

Mini paco for your cooler or drybox!  


Size: 1.5"x11"x28"

Color: Dark Blue

Retail: $66.20

Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding

Cooler Pad item
Cooler Pad
$36

Starting bid

Mini paco for your cooler or drybox!  


Size: 1.5"x11"x28"

Color: Dark Blue

Retail: $66.20

Donated By: Jack’s Plastic Welding

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!