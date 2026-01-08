The Mamas Network

Hosted by

The Mamas Network

About this event

Ann Arbor Birth and Baby Fair Provider Registration

3909 Research Park Dr Ste 300

Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA

Full Table
$50

About 6 feet of space

Half Table
$30

About 3 feet of space on a shared table or standalone

BYO Table
$25

Bring your own table (up to 6 feet) and save some $!

You must arrive no later than 10:30am to set up and stay until the fair closes at 2:00pm if you choose this option.

Inclusion in Takeaway Bag & Materials
$20

Want to include a flyer, coupon, and/or promotional product in our takeaway bags?

Great for providers who are unable to attend the event, but still want to participate.
Promotional flyers and products are subject to review by organizers.

Must drop off items to organizers before Feb 10 to be included.

Add a donation for The Mamas Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!