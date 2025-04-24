Anna Marri Soy Candle Fundraiser

Plump black raspberry and cassis accent a soul of black tea & sage in a pool of vanilla cream. Sweet and fruity, the layered scent is refreshing and soft.
Black Raspberry Vanilla Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Blueberry Muffins Candle 15oz
$18
Overflowing with ripe sweet blueberries, fresh-baked right out of the oven.
Blueberry Muffins Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Clothesline Fresh Candle 15oz
$18
The refreshing scent of just cleaned sheets dried in a gentle breeze.
Clothesline Fresh Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Creamsicle Candle 15oz
$18
Rich creamy vanilla ice cream wrapped in the fresh juicy goodness of a Florida orange.
Creamsicle Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Eucalyptus/Spearmint Candle 15oz
$18
A relaxing blend of Australian Eucalyptus and American Spearmint enhanced with smooth notes of peppermint.
Eucalyptus/Spearmint Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Finger Lakes Wine Country Candle 15oz
$18
A fragrant, glass of Merlot with finely balanced amounts of grape, blackberry, black cherry, and currant.
Finger Lakes Wine Country Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Grandma's Kitchen Candle 15oz
$18
A delicious, "homey" scent with touches of clove, cinnamon & vanilla that will remind you of Grandma's Kitchen. One our most popular scents!
Grandma's Kitchen Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Hazelnut Cappuccino Candle 15oz
$18
This fresh, rich coffee is accented with crunchy, nutty notes and highlighted with a light cream.
Hazelnut Cappuccino Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Keuka Lake Mist Candle 15oz
$18
Summer on the lake... clean, inviting scent with peony, water lily, and lavender softness warmed by light wood tones.
Keuka Lake Mist Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Lavender Sage Rosemary Candle 15oz
$18
Definite top notes of Lavender en Provence softened by velvety sage and organic rosemary.
Lavender Sage Rosemary Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Lemon Pucker Candle 15oz
$18
A true lemon zest that will make your lips pucker.
Lemon Pucker Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Lilac Candle 15oz
$18
This scent is true to its name. Bring the sweet-smelling fragrant purple flowers indoors to remind you of an old fashioned lilac hedge.
Lilac Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Love Spell Type Candle 15oz
$18
This lush blend of fruits (green apple, grapefruit, peach cassis & clementine) and florals (rose, chamomile and aloe heart) with a warm & musky base is sure to be a favorite.
Love Spell Type Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Monkey Farts Candle 15oz
$18
A strong, strong mix of rich creamy banana, coconut, pineapple, cotton candy, hints of grapefruit, kiwi and even bubble gum make up this super fun fragrance.
Monkey Farts Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Red Apple Candle 15oz
$18
A complex fragrance of pineapple, jasmine & tiger lily flowing into juicy McIntosh and tart Granny Smith apples, finishing with vanilla beans.
Red Apple Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Olive Tree Odor Eliminator Candle 15oz
$18
This fragrance is designed for eliminating and neutralizing odors. A burst of lemon sunshine prepares the air to be thoroughly cleansed with a spicy blend of geranium, thyme, and rosemary essential oils; revealing a warm, woody base.
Olive Tree Odor Eliminator Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Rosemary Thyme Odor Eliminator Candle 15oz
$18
This fragrance is designed for eliminating and neutralizing odors. A strong blend of fresh rosemary and thyme herbs.
Rosemary Thyme Odor Eliminator Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Salted Caramel Candle 15oz
$18
A luscious gourmet confection of caramelized sugar, sea salt, and smooth vanilla caramel. Top notes of sweetened creamy butter and sea salt; followed by middle notes of thick, rich gooey caramel sitting on base notes of vanilla, maple, and rich sweetened condensed milk.
Salted Caramel Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Sangria Kisses Candle 15oz
$18
A beautiful, tart mix of summery fruits. This blend of cantaloupe, spun sugar, orange zest, lime, watermelon and raspberry will leave you wanting more of its fruity fun. With undertones of moss, dragon fruit, Madagascar vanilla and fruit musk, you're sure to love this sweet favorite.
Sangria Kisses Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Seneca Lake Candle 15oz
$18
Let's go sailing! A fresh and earthy watery scent with just a hinting after note of lavender and ozone.
Seneca Lake Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Skittles Candle 15oz
$18
Smell the rainbow...A sweet burst of fun fragrance providing a spectrum of citrusy and sugary goodness.
Skittles Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Sugar Cookie Candle 15oz
$18
Mmmmmmm! Now this is a serious cookie...so sweet and buttery and fresh from the oven...you could almost taste it.
Sugar Cookie Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Strawberry Cheesecake Candle 15oz
$18
Rich creamy vanilla cheesecake with a perfect graham cracker crust topped with ripe summer strawberries. Yummy!
Strawberry Cheesecake Wax Melt 3oz
$4
Unicorn Burps Candle 15oz
$18
Magical unicorn fun, smell like cotton candy, the ultimate sweet spun sugar confection.
Unicorn Burps Wax Melt 3oz
$4
