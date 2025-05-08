Anna Reynolds Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Anna Reynolds 4th Grade Fundraiser Partnering with Outback Steakhouse

3210 Berlin Tpke

Newington, CT 06111, USA

Adult Meal
$20
Adult Meal – $20 Choice of: ✔ 5 oz grilled chicken and 6 oz steak OR ✔ Vegetarian pasta Alfredo with broccoli Includes: ✔ Choice of mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, or fries ✔ Caesar or house salad ✔ Soft drink and individual portion of cheesecake
Kids Meal
$10
Kids Meal – $10 Includes: ✔ Choice from the kids’ menu ✔ Soft drink and individual portion of cheesecake

