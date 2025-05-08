Anna Reynolds 4th Grade Fundraiser Partnering with Outback Steakhouse

Adult Meal – $20
Choice of:
✔ 5 oz grilled chicken and 6 oz steak
OR
✔ Vegetarian pasta Alfredo with broccoli
Includes:
✔ Choice of mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, or fries
✔ Caesar or house salad
✔ Soft drink and individual portion of cheesecake
Kids Meal
$10
Kids Meal – $10
Includes:
✔ Choice from the kids’ menu
✔ Soft drink and individual portion of cheesecake
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!