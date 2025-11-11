Joyful Gifts Silent Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy a one-hour session of creative fun painting a pony! This unique, hands-on experience lets you or a group decorate a gentle pony with safe, washable paint — perfect for families, friends, or small groups. Up to 10 participants can join in at once, making it a wonderful activity or just a memorable day together.
Discover the joy of liberty or trick training! This private session focuses on developing connection, communication, and confidence between you and your horse—no ropes attached. You’ll learn practical exercises and fun tricks to deepen your partnership and have fun together.
This set includes a pre-worn, recycled horseshoe— transformed into a beautiful accent piece—paired with a sweet horse-themed necklace. Perfect for any horse lover. $50 value
2 horseback riding lessons with Flying Q Farms in Fayetteville, AR. A $100 value!
A sweet picture book for ages 3–7, My ABC Book of Horses introduces little ones to horses from A to Z. Paired with a soft, cuddly horse plush, this set makes the perfect gift for any young horse lover! $40 value
Add warmth and charm to your home with these handmade wooden tealight candle holders, crafted by a talented local artist.
This charming pair of hand-carved wooden nutcrackers brings timeless holiday character and craftsmanship to your home.
This handmade men’s leather wallet is crafted with quality, durability, and simplicity in mind. Made by a local leatherworker, it features smooth genuine leather, clean stitching, and a classic design that will age beautifully with everyday use.
Add charm and practical style to any room with this pair of handmade hanging rope shelves. Crafted by a local artisan, each shelf combines natural wood and sturdy rope for a functional, yet stylish display solution.
Jump-start healthier habits with this Active Basket.
This basket includes:
$140 Value
A sweet, simple gift set featuring a decorative horseshoe—perfect for adding rustic charm to your home—and the inspirational devotional Country Soul by Cara Whitney. A lovely pair for anyone who enjoys horses, country life, and uplifting reading.
