Joyful Gifts Silent Auction

Paint-A-Pony Session item
Paint-A-Pony Session
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour session of creative fun painting a pony! This unique, hands-on experience lets you or a group decorate a gentle pony with safe, washable paint — perfect for families, friends, or small groups. Up to 10 participants can join in at once, making it a wonderful activity or just a memorable day together.

Liberty/Connection/Trick Training Lesson item
Liberty/Connection/Trick Training Lesson
$50

Starting bid

Discover the joy of liberty or trick training! This private session focuses on developing connection, communication, and confidence between you and your horse—no ropes attached. You’ll learn practical exercises and fun tricks to deepen your partnership and have fun together.

Decorative Horseshoe Wall Decor and Horseshoe Necklace item
Decorative Horseshoe Wall Decor and Horseshoe Necklace
$35

Starting bid

This set includes a pre-worn, recycled horseshoe— transformed into a beautiful accent piece—paired with a sweet horse-themed necklace. Perfect for any horse lover. $50 value

2 Riding Lessons at Flying Q Farms item
2 Riding Lessons at Flying Q Farms
$70

Starting bid

2 horseback riding lessons with Flying Q Farms in Fayetteville, AR. A $100 value!

My ABC Book of Horses & Horse Stuffed Animal item
My ABC Book of Horses & Horse Stuffed Animal
$25

Starting bid

A sweet picture book for ages 3–7, My ABC Book of Horses introduces little ones to horses from A to Z. Paired with a soft, cuddly horse plush, this set makes the perfect gift for any young horse lover! $40 value

Handmade Tealight Candle Holders item
Handmade Tealight Candle Holders
$30

Starting bid

Add warmth and charm to your home with these handmade wooden tealight candle holders, crafted by a talented local artist.

Hand-Carved Wooden Nutcracker Pair – Local Artisan Craft item
Hand-Carved Wooden Nutcracker Pair – Local Artisan Craft
$30

Starting bid

This charming pair of hand-carved wooden nutcrackers brings timeless holiday character and craftsmanship to your home.

Handcrafted Men’s Leather Wallet – Artisan Made item
Handcrafted Men’s Leather Wallet – Artisan Made
$30

Starting bid

This handmade men’s leather wallet is crafted with quality, durability, and simplicity in mind. Made by a local leatherworker, it features smooth genuine leather, clean stitching, and a classic design that will age beautifully with everyday use.

Pair of Handmade Hanging Rope Shelves item
Pair of Handmade Hanging Rope Shelves
$35

Starting bid

Add charm and practical style to any room with this pair of handmade hanging rope shelves. Crafted by a local artisan, each shelf combines natural wood and sturdy rope for a functional, yet stylish display solution.

Active Basket item
Active Basket
$100

Starting bid

Jump-start healthier habits with this Active Basket.

This basket includes:

  • Vanilla Whey Protein – smooth, versatile, perfect for shakes or post-workout fuel
  • Essential Amino Acids – supports muscle recovery and energy
  • Calorie Burn Infusers – flavorful infusers made to boost hydration and metabolism

$140 Value

Decorative Horseshoe & Book item
Decorative Horseshoe & Book
$25

Starting bid

A sweet, simple gift set featuring a decorative horseshoe—perfect for adding rustic charm to your home—and the inspirational devotional Country Soul by Cara Whitney. A lovely pair for anyone who enjoys horses, country life, and uplifting reading.

