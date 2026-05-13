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Chicago Jewish Alliance

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Chicago Jewish Alliance

About this event

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Anne Frank Exhibit Tour with CJA

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60637

Add a donation for Chicago Jewish Alliance

$

Lunch RSVP
Free

Add this ticket if you plan to join us for lunch following the exhibition. Attendees may bring their own lunch or purchase food at the museum. Meet the group at 12:45 PM near the Museum Kitchen seating area.

Adult Chicago Resident (Ages 12+)
$35.95

Includes full-day admission to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and access to the Anne Frank exhibition.


$16.95 Museum Admission + $19 Anne Frank Exhibition Admission

Child Chicago Resident (Ages 3–11)
$24.95

Includes full-day admission to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and access to the Anne Frank exhibition.


$9.95 Museum Admission + $15 Anne Frank Exhibition Admission

Adult Non-Resident (Ages 12+)
$44.95

Includes full-day admission to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and access to the Anne Frank exhibition.


$25.95 Museum Admission + $19 Anne Frank Exhibition Admission

Child Non-Resident (Ages 3–11)
$29.95

Includes full-day admission to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and access to the Anne Frank exhibition.


$14.95 Museum Admission + $15 Anne Frank Exhibition Admission

Self-Purchased Ticket
Free

Select this option if you are an MSI member or have already purchased admission and would like to join the CJA group tour. CJA will not purchase a ticket on your behalf.

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