Anne Frank Exhibit Tour with CJA

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About this event
5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60637
$
Add this ticket if you plan to join us for lunch following the exhibition. Attendees may bring their own lunch or purchase food at the museum. Meet the group at 12:45 PM near the Museum Kitchen seating area.
Includes full-day admission to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and access to the Anne Frank exhibition.
$16.95 Museum Admission + $19 Anne Frank Exhibition Admission
Includes full-day admission to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and access to the Anne Frank exhibition.
$9.95 Museum Admission + $15 Anne Frank Exhibition Admission
Includes full-day admission to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and access to the Anne Frank exhibition.
$25.95 Museum Admission + $19 Anne Frank Exhibition Admission
Includes full-day admission to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and access to the Anne Frank exhibition.
$14.95 Museum Admission + $15 Anne Frank Exhibition Admission
Select this option if you are an MSI member or have already purchased admission and would like to join the CJA group tour. CJA will not purchase a ticket on your behalf.
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