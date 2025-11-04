Matilda Jr. Auditions (for students in Grades 4-6)

AUDITION FEE: $50.00

There is a $50.00 audition deposit. If you attend the audition and are not cast in the show, ATWAS will fully refund your $50.00 deposit. (See our website Registration and Refund Policies for more information)





If Cast in the show a $150.00 balance is due immediately when cast in the show. We will send an email with the cast list and a link to our payment page which will take you to Zeffy to pay the final balance. Payment in full is due within 48 hours of the cast list being posted. If you have not paid the remaining balance, we will re-cast the role.



