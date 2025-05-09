Limelight Performing Arts

Offered by

Limelight Performing Arts

About this shop

Annie Jr. Fee Payment

Annie Jr. Production Fee (Pay in Full) item
Annie Jr. Production Fee (Pay in Full)
$300

Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until June 1st.

1st Sibling - Annie Jr. Production Fee item
1st Sibling - Annie Jr. Production Fee
$250

Pay in full option for an additional child in the show. First child must pay full $300 production fee.

2nd, 3rd, 4th... Sibling - Annie Jr. Production Fee item
2nd, 3rd, 4th... Sibling - Annie Jr. Production Fee
$150

Pay in full option for the second, third, fourth, etc. additional child in the show. The first child must pay full $300 production fee and second child must pay $250 production fee.

Annie Jr. Production Fee (Partial Payment) item
Annie Jr. Production Fee (Partial Payment)
$160

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due June 15th.

Annie Jr. Approved Scholarship (or other Partial Payment) item
Annie Jr. Approved Scholarship (or other Partial Payment)
$25

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount.

Annie Jr. Extra Cast Shirt item
Annie Jr. Extra Cast Shirt
$25

Each performer will receive a cast shirt. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.

Annie Jr. Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out item
Annie Jr. Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out
$150

Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Annie Jr. Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out item
Annie Jr. Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out
$125

Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Annie Jr. Libretto Deposit item
Annie Jr. Libretto Deposit
$20

You can choose to purchase OR return to get your $20 refunded. This fee will be refunded when you return your libretto in good condition (no damage, no spill, etc.) and all notes erased. Please only make notes in pencil.

Add a donation for Limelight Performing Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!