Annie, Jr. Tickets

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Public ticket sales closed. Waitlist code required for purchase.
Public ticket sales closed. Waitlist code required for purchase.
Public ticket sales closed. Waitlist code required for purchase. Children of all ages are welcome, but should be prepared to sit quietly for an approximately 75-minute performance!
Public ticket sales closed. Waitlist code required for purchase. Select this option for wheelchair-accessible seating or guests who are unable to navigate stairs. Please only reserve for guest needing accessible seating and up to one companion. Email [email protected] for senior/child pricing.
Celebrate your performer with a mini plush "Sandy" dog and a personalized note, ready for you to pick up at the theatre!
Celebrate your performer with a small gift ready for you to pick up at the theatre! Choose from chocolate or non-chocolate candy and include a personalized message!
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