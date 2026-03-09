Stagebugz Theatre

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Stagebugz Theatre

About this event

Annie, Jr. Tickets

1560 Teller St

Lakewood, CO 80214, USA

General Admission - WAITLIST SPOTS
$10

Public ticket sales closed. Waitlist code required for purchase.

Senior (65+) - WAITLIST SPOTS
$7

Public ticket sales closed. Waitlist code required for purchase.

Child (12 and under) - WAITLIST SPOTS
$7

Public ticket sales closed. Waitlist code required for purchase. Children of all ages are welcome, but should be prepared to sit quietly for an approximately 75-minute performance!

Accessible Seating - WAITLIST SPOTS
$10

Public ticket sales closed. Waitlist code required for purchase. Select this option for wheelchair-accessible seating or guests who are unable to navigate stairs. Please only reserve for guest needing accessible seating and up to one companion. Email [email protected] for senior/child pricing.

Congrats-A-Gram - Plush Sandy Dog
$5

Celebrate your performer with a mini plush "Sandy" dog and a personalized note, ready for you to pick up at the theatre!

Congrats-A-Gram - Candy
$3

Celebrate your performer with a small gift ready for you to pick up at the theatre! Choose from chocolate or non-chocolate candy and include a personalized message!

Add a donation for Stagebugz Theatre

$

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