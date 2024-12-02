Annie Kids Intensive Class

Please complete the entire form & submit. In addition, you will audition in May at the Farr Best Theater (109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063). ALL students registered for the class WILL be cast in the show. Auditions are for character placement ONLY. Registration is not complete until PAYMENT is made. Full payment confirms your spot for auditions. Spaces are limited. Camp t-shirt is included. Tickets for the show will be sold separately and available for purchase in the Spring 2025. NO refunds will be given after auditions.

Please complete the entire form & submit. In addition, you will audition in May at the Farr Best Theater (109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063). ALL students registered for the class WILL be cast in the show. Auditions are for character placement ONLY. Registration is not complete until PAYMENT is made. Full payment confirms your spot for auditions. Spaces are limited. Camp t-shirt is included. Tickets for the show will be sold separately and available for purchase in the Spring 2025. NO refunds will be given after auditions.

seeMoreDetailsMobile