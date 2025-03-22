Annies Kindness Blankets Inc

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Annies Kindness Blankets Inc

About this event

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Annie’s Kindness Blankets - H.U.G.S Gala (Hope, Understanding, Growth, Support) - Celebrating 10 Years of Kindness

The Tirrell Room 254 Quarry St

Quincy, MA 02169, USA

General admission
$75

A big thank YOU for coming to celebrate our 10 years of kindness. ------------------------------------------------------------------------

Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

Sponsor Table of 10
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A big thank YOU for coming to celebrate our 10 years of kindness. This will hold a reserved table of 10. With your permission, we will add your name to our program and website as a table sponsor/friends of AKB ------------------------------------------------------------------------

Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

• Recognized as “Annie’s Kindness Blankets H.U.G.S. Gala Presented by [Your Company]”
• Logo prominently displayed on the event photo backdrop
• Logo featured on all event signage, printed materials, website & social media
• Full page ad in event program
• Reserved Table for 10
• Exclusive acknowledgment during the event program
• Featured article on AKB’s website & newsletter
• 10 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

H.U.G.S. Sponsor
$2,500

Recognized as “Annie’s Kindness Blankets H.U.G.S. Gala Presented by [Your Company]”
• Logo prominently displayed on the event photo backdrop
• Logo featured on all event signage, printed materials, website & social media
• Full page ad in event program
• Reserved Table for 10
• Exclusive acknowledgment during the event program
• Featured article on AKB’s website & newsletter
• 10 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

Hope Sponsor
$1,500

• Logo on event signage, website, and social media
• Half page add in event program
• 4 Event Tickets
• 2 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

Kindness Sponsor
$1,000

Kindness Sponsor – $1,000
• Logo on event signage & website
• Half page ad in event program
• 2 Event Tickets
• 1 Raffle Ticket ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

Friends of AKB
$500

• Quarter page ad in event program
• 1 Event Ticket ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

Dedication Sponsor
$20

Dedication in-honor / in-memory name displayed on our in memory/honor board. Please email us the name you would like displayed to [email protected] ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!