Anniversary Auction: Support our Building Fund!

Forty years ago, a group of dedicated community members began to explore the possibility of sponsoring a fair trade store in Champaign. One of those interested in the concept was my dad, Joe Massanari. The dream obviously became a reality, and dad became a member of the first Self-Help Village Crafts board; now Ten Thousand Villages.



A few years after dad retired from the painting contractor business he owned with his two brothers, he decided he needed some type of creative project. Doting on his two grade school granddaughters who lived nearby (Lara and Hilary Breeze), he settled on building them a Victorian, three story, nine room dollhouse from a kit he purchased. For two summers he worked on the dollhouse in the garage. Keeping the door open for ventilation, many curious walkers stopped to watch him work or discuss his progress. He was not happy with the quality of the wood in the kit and hand sanded every shingle and piece of siding. In addition, he added copper pieces to some of the roof and added 17 electrical outlets to the interior. As the end came in sight, dad told one of the neighbors who stopped by to admire his work that he thought he could have built a real house in the time it took him to build the dollhouse.



When the dollhouse was completed, it became the tradition to display it in our living room at Christmas time. We added wreaths to every window and strung greenery on the front porch. Always thinking we would get around to doing something with the inside, the years slipped by and that never happened. When Lara’s older daughter was in middle school, she suggested that we might make decorating the inside of the dollhouse our summer project. Over the next year or so, we collected appropriate furniture and accessories, always somewhat surprised at how expensive those little miniatures could be.



We are now joyfully donating the dollhouse and furnishings to Ten Thousand Villages. I know that dad would be pleased for it to appear in the store’s window. Look on the mantle of the dollhouse living room, and you’ll see a tiny framed picture of my smiling dad.



Cindy Massanari Breeze

July 2025