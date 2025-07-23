Anniversary Auction: Support our Building Fund!

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Forty years ago, a group of dedicated community members began to explore the possibility of sponsoring a fair trade store in Champaign. One of those interested in the concept was my dad, Joe Massanari. The dream obviously became a reality, and dad became a member of the first Self-Help Village Crafts board; now Ten Thousand Villages.
A few years after dad retired from the painting contractor business he owned with his two brothers, he decided he needed some type of creative project. Doting on his two grade school granddaughters who lived nearby (Lara and Hilary Breeze), he settled on building them a Victorian, three story, nine room dollhouse from a kit he purchased. For two summers he worked on the dollhouse in the garage. Keeping the door open for ventilation, many curious walkers stopped to watch him work or discuss his progress. He was not happy with the quality of the wood in the kit and hand sanded every shingle and piece of siding. In addition, he added copper pieces to some of the roof and added 17 electrical outlets to the interior. As the end came in sight, dad told one of the neighbors who stopped by to admire his work that he thought he could have built a real house in the time it took him to build the dollhouse.
When the dollhouse was completed, it became the tradition to display it in our living room at Christmas time. We added wreaths to every window and strung greenery on the front porch. Always thinking we would get around to doing something with the inside, the years slipped by and that never happened. When Lara’s older daughter was in middle school, she suggested that we might make decorating the inside of the dollhouse our summer project. Over the next year or so, we collected appropriate furniture and accessories, always somewhat surprised at how expensive those little miniatures could be.
We are now joyfully donating the dollhouse and furnishings to Ten Thousand Villages. I know that dad would be pleased for it to appear in the store’s window. Look on the mantle of the dollhouse living room, and you’ll see a tiny framed picture of my smiling dad.
Cindy Massanari Breeze
July 2025
Enjoy the ingredients to make our 40th Anniversary mocktails: Hibiscus Vanilla Spritz and Warm Apple Chai-der! Includes Burlap & Barrel spices, 2 Burlap & Barrel woven kitchen towels and "From Grind to Garnish" guide for spices!
Take home a one-of-a-kind piece of our history! These banners were used as marketing signage and handmade by our artisan partners.
Painted Cotton Canvas w/ dowel pocket sewn in. Dimensions: 18.5''W x 35.5''L
Take home a one-of-a-kind piece of our history! These banners were used as marketing signage and handmade by our artisan partners.
Painted Cotton Canvas w/ dowel pocket sewn in. Dimensions: 18.5''W x 39''L
Take home a one-of-a-kind piece of our history! These banners were used as marketing signage and handmade by our artisan partners.
Painted Cotton Canvas w/ dowel pocket sewn in. Dimensions: 18.5''W x 35.5''L
Design a one-of-a-kind batiked cotton garment! The winner will work directly with the Global Mamas design team for the perfect fabric and fit.
One of the only downtown businesses who has been around longer than we have! Enjoy dinner and/or drinks at this local icon.
One of the only downtown businesses who has been around longer than we have! Enjoy dinner and/or drinks at this local icon.
Handwoven by local Spinner-Weaver Betsy Bartlett Johnston--a beautiful blend of browns, oranges, greens and purples.
No detail was left unnoticed with these bags! Handsewn by a friend of our board member, Kathy Rickey, these bags have a zipper closure, 4 exterior pockets, 4 interior pockets (plus a pen pocket) and an adjustable strap!
No detail was left unnoticed with these bags! Handsewn by a friend of our board member, Kathy Rickey, these bags have a zipper closure, 4 exterior pockets, 4 interior pockets (plus a pen pocket) and an adjustable strap!
No detail was left unnoticed with these bags! Handsewn by a friend of our board member, Kathy Rickey, this bags has a reinforced bottom, zipper closure, 1 exterior pocket, interior organizing pockets and a matching wallet!
Handsewn by a friend of our board member, Kathy Rickey, these bags are perfect for everyday essentials! Snap closure, phone pocket and cardholder pockets inside.
Own a piece our building's recent history! This framed print features original art by our muralist, Jose Vazquez and is signed and dated with the mural completion date.
Donated by longtime Villager, Minta Herold, this lamp is hand-turned by her son-in-law, Dylan, and the shade sewn by her daughter, Adrianne.
10'' Acacia cheese board and 4 stainless steel cheese tools with a swivel open design to house tools inside!
Relive the memories with a series of toys invented before we existed! Includes: Lite-Brite kit, mini Etch-a-Sketch and Spirograph kit in a Ten Thousand Villages kaisa grass basket.
Glow by Lola’s skin care products are specially crafted using organic, pure therapeutic essential oils. Basket includes: Relax Bath Salts, Focus Water, Bug Off Waters, Manifest Blend Meditation Oil, Epidote & a sticker.
A perfect addition to your houseplant collection--this one is well established in a ceramic planter! Needs bright, indirect light and thorough but infrequent watering.
Another Champaign-Urbana icon who opened downtown one year before we did! Treat yourself to a book or seven. :)
From a newer downtown neighbor business! Set includes a tote bag, 2 Lit mugs (with 2 FREE drink cards!), stickers, and a Chambana magnet.
One of our favorite artisan stories--this wreath is hand cut and hammered from recycled oil drums in Haiti! The classic, gold leaf pattern is perfect for any season!
