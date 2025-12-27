11th Anniversary Auction 2026

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Display your inner rock star proudly with this stunning stained glass piece handcrafted by local artist and
AJL volunteer Erin Wallace. A great gift for the musician or music lover in your life!
Dimensions: 11" x 17"
VALUE: $300
Create a memorable evening in the hippest part of Houston with gift certificates for:
*Two (2) TICKETS to a show of the winner's choice at Heights Theater music venue ($100 value, expires 7/1/2026),
*DINNER for two (2) at Blue Tuba restaurant, offering authentic upscale Central European cuisine with rooftop dining and a pet-friendly patio, right around the corner from Heights Theater. ($120 value)
*and wrap up the night with a sweet treat from Jeni's ICE CREAM ($24 value).
VALUE: $244
Carouse with the cool kids at Houston's wildest, most colorful party of the year: the legendary Art Car Ball!
Your winning bid scores four (4) tickets to an evening of live music, outrageous costumes, performance art, and of course, cars 🚘.
Held on Friday, April 10th, the eve of the iconic Art Car Parade at The Orange Show World Headquarters, this is a one-of-a-kind event you won't want to miss!
VALUE: $200
Experience the wilder side of animal rescue and welfare with a visit to our very own Houston Zoo! You'll receive six (6) day passes to the Houston Zoo, to use "on safari" all at one time or on multiple visits at your convenience through 1/27/2027.
VALUE: $180
Let yourself be swept away by the music and majesty of a Houston Grand Opera performance!
Receive a gift certificate redeemable for Two (2) Premium Tickets for the production of your choice in the spring season: Of Mice & Men, Messiah, or The Barber of Seville. (expires 5/10/2026).
VALUE: $600
Root for our other favorite hometown heroes on Friday, April 17th against those pesky Cardinals while seated in style on the aisle at Club Level Row 7 near the Jim Beam bar. (Winner will contact donor for ticket transfer.)
VALUE: $140
Doesn't every dog deserve to be spoiled? Especially yours??
Treat your pup to a basket full of goodies from Three Dog Bakery (value: $100) and a 75-minute in-home canine massage with certified small-animal massage therapist Amy Bronstad of Unwound Hounds (value: $75, expires 6/30/2026).
Did you know that dogs experience the same therapeutic benefits from massage as people? Whether for stress-reduction, mobility, or rehabilitation, massage can help your dog feel better and move with more ease. And who doesn't benefit from MORE TREATS ?!?!
VALUE: $175
Give your dog and yourself the gift of learning together with one of Houston's most respected training facilities, Stephanie Bennett's Believe in Dog.
BID has gained a stellar reputation with positive, science-backed, relationship-based methods that help dogs learn through trust, communication, and clarity – and strengthen their bond with their people.
Your gift certificate can be applied to Puppy Class Part One, Adolescent-Adult Manners Class, or Private Lessons. (Expires 1/31/2027)
VALUE: $285
Treat your cat like the supreme being they are with these extra-special supplies from Houston’s only cat-specialty boutique,
The Kitty Bodega!
Includes: goodie basket ($100 value), gift certificate ($25 value), & cactus scratch post ($25 value).
VALUE: $150
Wellness is not an indulgence! Give yourself (or someone dear to you) some TLC with two 75-minutes sessions of acupuncture and/or massage from Oak Forest Acupuncture & Massage with licensed acupuncturist/massage therapist (and dog mom) Kristi Juul plus a gift card ($40) from Ritual PediSpa - both located in GO/OF!
VALUE: $250
Made especially for AJL by local artist Luiza Grandchamp, This necklace is a gesture of love and advocacy for animals who cannot speak for themselves. The silver heart marked with paw prints symbolizes compassion, protection, and the deep emotional bond between humans and animals. Each imprint represents a life that matters and a story worthy of care and justice. The delicate chain and teardrop-shaped peridot stones and garnet evoke growth, healing, and hope, values at the heart of the Animal Justice League’s mission. This piece is meant to be worn not only as adornment, but as a quiet declaration of empathy, responsibility, and commitment to protecting all living beings.
VALUE: $400
Where my HOGs at??? Check out this gift basket from Mancuso Harley-Davidson Crossroads!
A little merch for your pooch (leash, bandanna, toys) and a little merch for you (t-shirt, hat, koozies, etc.). PLUS … A $50 gift card!
VALUE: $200
