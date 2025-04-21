Anniversary Book Ad | Vision Expansion Expo

Put your brand in the spotlight with a Half-Page Ad in the Vision Expansion Digital Anniversary Book—a commemorative publication celebrating 45 years of Adams Eye Care and the works of nonprofit Juanakee Adams Initiative for Excellent Eye Care and Optimum Health.
This is a perfect opportunity to showcase your services, products, or message to a community-minded audience passionate about health, vision, and wellness. Your ad will be featured in a beautifully designed digital keepsake shared with all attendees and circulated online for lasting visibility.
🖥️ Specs: 8.5” x 5.5” (landscape), high-resolution image or PDF
📩 Submit your ad to: [email protected]
📅 Deadline: Saturday, June 14 at 12:00pm
Make a lasting impression—because when eyes are on this book, they’ll be on you too.
Put your brand in the spotlight with a Half-Page Ad in the Vision Expansion Digital Anniversary Book—a commemorative publication celebrating 45 years of Adams Eye Care and the works of nonprofit Juanakee Adams Initiative for Excellent Eye Care and Optimum Health.
This is a perfect opportunity to showcase your services, products, or message to a community-minded audience passionate about health, vision, and wellness. Your ad will be featured in a beautifully designed digital keepsake shared with all attendees and circulated online for lasting visibility.
🖥️ Specs: 8.5” x 5.5” (landscape), high-resolution image or PDF
📩 Submit your ad to: [email protected]
📅 Deadline: Saturday, June 14 at 12:00pm
Make a lasting impression—because when eyes are on this book, they’ll be on you too.