Juanakee Adams Initiative For Excellent Eye Care And Optimum Health

Hosted by

Juanakee Adams Initiative For Excellent Eye Care And Optimum Health

About this event

Anniversary Book Ad | Vision Expansion Expo

2019 4th Ave N

Birmingham, AL 35203, USA

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$125
Make a bold statement with a full-page ad in our Vision Expansion Digital Anniversary Book! This premium placement gives your business, organization, or message maximum visibility among a highly engaged audience celebrating 45 years of Adams Eye Care and the works of nonprofit Juanakee Adams Initiative for Excellent Eye Care and Optimum Health. Whether you're showcasing services, celebrating a legacy, or highlighting your community impact, a full-page ad ensures your message stands out. 🖥️ Specs: 8.5” x 11” (portrait), high-resolution image or PDF 📩 Submit your ad to: [email protected] 📅 Deadline: Saturday, June 14 at 12:00pm
Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$75
Put your brand in the spotlight with a Half-Page Ad in the Vision Expansion Digital Anniversary Book—a commemorative publication celebrating 45 years of Adams Eye Care and the works of nonprofit Juanakee Adams Initiative for Excellent Eye Care and Optimum Health. This is a perfect opportunity to showcase your services, products, or message to a community-minded audience passionate about health, vision, and wellness. Your ad will be featured in a beautifully designed digital keepsake shared with all attendees and circulated online for lasting visibility. 🖥️ Specs: 8.5” x 5.5” (landscape), high-resolution image or PDF 📩 Submit your ad to: [email protected] 📅 Deadline: Saturday, June 14 at 12:00pm Make a lasting impression—because when eyes are on this book, they’ll be on you too.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!