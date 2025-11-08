Jacob Way Organization

Anniversary Celebration Auction

1000 Ballpark Way #310, Arlington, TX 76011, USA

WorldSprings FULL DAY Soak Admissions for 4
$250

Starting bid

WorldSprings Full-Day Soak for 4
Relax, recharge, and unwind with a full-day spa experience for four at WorldSprings in The Colony, Texas — the ultimate outdoor mineral hot springs destination!

Enjoy access to over 40 mineral pools, saunas, cold plunges, and outdoor fire pits — all designed to help you soak away stress and rejuvenate your mind and body. Perfect for friends, couples, or a family wellness day.

Includes:

  • Full-day admission for 4 guests
  • Access to all mineral pools, saunas, and relaxation areas

Location: WorldSprings, 3240 Plano Pkwy, The Colony, TX
Learn more: www.worldsprings.com

Treat yourself or give the gift of relaxation — bid today for a one-of-a-kind Texas spa experience!


Value: $500

Family Fun Pack for 4
$125

Starting bid

Family Fun Pack for 4
Enjoy a day full of fun, food, and adventure! This North Texas Family Fun Pack includes:

  • Chicken N Pickle – Grapevine, TX: One hour of pickleball court time, 4 paddle and ball rentals, plus 2 tasty appetizers.
  • Epic Waters – Grand Prairie, TX: Four all-day passes to Texas’ largest indoor waterpark!

Perfect for families or friends looking for an exciting day together filled with games, laughter, and splashes of fun.

Value: $300
Locations: Chicken N Pickle (Grapevine) & Epic Waters (Grand Prairie)
Learn more: epicwatersgp.com | chickennpickle.com

Bid now for the ultimate family outing — active, refreshing, and full of memories!

