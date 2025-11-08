Anniversary Celebration Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
WorldSprings Full-Day Soak for 4
Relax, recharge, and unwind with a full-day spa experience for four at WorldSprings in The Colony, Texas — the ultimate outdoor mineral hot springs destination!
Enjoy access to over 40 mineral pools, saunas, cold plunges, and outdoor fire pits — all designed to help you soak away stress and rejuvenate your mind and body. Perfect for friends, couples, or a family wellness day.
Includes:
Location: WorldSprings, 3240 Plano Pkwy, The Colony, TX
Learn more: www.worldsprings.com
Treat yourself or give the gift of relaxation — bid today for a one-of-a-kind Texas spa experience!
Value: $500
Starting bid
Family Fun Pack for 4
Enjoy a day full of fun, food, and adventure! This North Texas Family Fun Pack includes:
Perfect for families or friends looking for an exciting day together filled with games, laughter, and splashes of fun.
Value: $300
Locations: Chicken N Pickle (Grapevine) & Epic Waters (Grand Prairie)
Learn more: epicwatersgp.com | chickennpickle.com
Bid now for the ultimate family outing — active, refreshing, and full of memories!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!