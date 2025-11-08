Anniversary Celebration Auction

WorldSprings Full-Day Soak for 4

Relax, recharge, and unwind with a full-day spa experience for four at WorldSprings in The Colony, Texas — the ultimate outdoor mineral hot springs destination!

Enjoy access to over 40 mineral pools, saunas, cold plunges, and outdoor fire pits — all designed to help you soak away stress and rejuvenate your mind and body. Perfect for friends, couples, or a family wellness day.

Includes:

Full-day admission for 4 guests

Access to all mineral pools, saunas, and relaxation areas

Location: WorldSprings, 3240 Plano Pkwy, The Colony, TX

Learn more: www.worldsprings.com

Treat yourself or give the gift of relaxation — bid today for a one-of-a-kind Texas spa experience!





Value: $500